Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
APRIL 9, 2011
•Idaho County 4-H kids gathered at the armory in Grangeville for the annual penny arcade celebration.
20 YEARS AGO
APRIL 18, 2001
•Jolene Rupp of Kamiah is the bookkeeper for the Idaho County Free Press. She took the position in December.
•Ozzie Vallieres of Grangeville has turned his garden into much more than just a hobby. He worked in a flower shop when he was 19 and owned his own greenhouse and flower shop in Sandpoint for 24 years.
30 YEARS AGO
APRIL 17, 1991
•Katie Blessinger, 19, was named 1991 Riggins Rodeo Queen Saturday night. Amanda Petross, 16, of New Plymouth was selected first runner-up. Junior Queen honors went to Joni Sabasko, 13, of Riggins. She is a seventh grader at Salmon River Junior High and the daughter of Michael and Jacaline Sabasko.
40 YEARS AGO
APRIL 22, 1981
•Two Idaho students were among the five winners at the 19th Intermountain Jr. Science and Humanities Symposium held late in March at the University of Utah. Kelly Wright of Clearwater High School, one of the five, will fly to Westpoint in May to compete with other regional winners for the opportunity to attend the International Science Fortnight in London this summer. All expenses for the trip will be paid.
50 YEARS AGO
APRIL 28, 1971
•A special tea honored Mrs. Marion Holt during National Library Week, in recognition of 28 years as librarian for the Grangeville City Library.
60 YEARS AGO
APRIL 27, 1961
•Louise Johnson, 18, was crowned queen of Riggins Rodeo. She attends Clearwater Valley High School.
70 YEARS AGO
APRIL 26, 1951
•Louis Bunting was elected president of Grangeville Jaycees. •R. D. Williams was elected mayor of Grangeville.
80 YEARS AGO
APRIL 17, 1941
•A.A. Casner, proprietor of Riggins Hot Springs met with county commissioners in regard to building a new bridge across the Salmon River at the hot springs. The present suspension bridge was built many years ago by the Forest Service and is barely wide enough for a automobile to pass across.
•KEUTERVILLE – Mr. and Mrs. C.G. Geockner and family are visitors at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bosse to help celebrate Grandma Bosse’s 71st birthday.
90 YEARS AGO
APRIL 30, 1931
•ELK CITY – Allen Kennedy is the new stage driver for Clint Gibler on this end of the Grangeville-Elk City line.
•Mr. and Mrs. Noah Irwin and daughter, Judith, Azalia Loomis and Doris Gordon visited at the Kennedy home.
100 YEARS AGO
APRIL 28, 1921
•Grangeville’s baseball team was defeated by the Moosejaw, Sask., team in a fast game played at Lewiston. Score was 9 to 1. Fifteen hundred persons witnessed the game. Grangeville batters were Moss, O’Brien and Kabat.
110 YEARS AGO
MAY 4, 1911
•KAMIAH – the town council has decided to build a town hall for town meetings of all kinds and also house a jail.
•Hop Sing Laundry, dependable work, consistent prices. East Main Street.
120 YEARS AGO
MAY 9, 1901
•Commissioner Frank Brown returned from San Francisco where he had gone to purchase a stamp mill for the Jumbo Mine at the Hump.
•Hogs are bringing such a big price our ranchers are all going into the business and will wear diamonds.
