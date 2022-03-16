Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
March 14, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE – After more than two hours of discussion during a special board meeting Friday, March 9, Mountain View School District 244 board members made a levy decision: the district will go to voters May 15 with a request for a $2,293,505 supplemental levy for the 2012-13 school year.
20 YEARS AGO
March 13, 2002
· KAMIAH – Marci Jennings’ third graders at Kamiah Elementary School spent part of Friday getting to know someone they’d only previously met through e-mails and pictures.
Trinidad-Tobago bobsled Olympian, Greg Sun, visited the class. Sun is a weight trainer at the U of I and practices bobsledding in Calgary, Canada, and Park City, Utah.
30 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1992
· Riggins Rodeo Junior Queen, Joni Sabasko, presented Riggins Chamber of Commerce President, Earl Baumgarten, with a bouquet of mylar balloons on behalf of the Salmon River Cowboys Association as a thank you for the Riggins Chamber’s past and continued support of the Riggins Rodeo and queen tryouts.
40 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1982
· Two Grangeville runners, Dave Hayes and Doug Carver, were among 1,758 runners participating in the 13th annual Seaside Trails End Marathon on Feb. 27.
50 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1972
· The Grangeville High School band was picked by a special committee of music educators from a tape recording submitted to them by Ira Cole, band director. This year’s band was selected for this honor by being chosen from some 34 tapes submitted by top bands from throughout the state.
60 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1962
· Hatchery Creek, a short distance upstream from the abandoned state fish hatchery, should deliver annually a sufficient quantity of water to justify impoundment, according to the preliminary engineer’s report by T.C. Butler, Jr., Boise.
70 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1952
· Grangeville Wildlife Association has a membership of 120 persons. At a recent meeting, no action was taken on a resolution from the state wildlife federation relative to do away with a present law concerning having in one’s possession a flashlight while hunting.
80 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1942
· John B. Auger, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. B. Auger, was graduated from the naval academy of the air corps at Corpus Christi, Texas. He was graduated from Grangeville High School in 1938.
90 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1932
· DELANEY – Mark Oliver is carrying the mail by saddle horse from the end of the highway to the Dewey Mine as the road is so bad a car cannot get through.
100 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1922
· Agnes Ayres and Rudolph Valentino in The Sheik, Lyric Theatre. Regular prices 10 and 30 cents.
110 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1912
· The Ark Café is open night and day and prepared to supply the public with good eats at all hours.
120 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1902
· The Village of Grangeville council passed Ordinance No. 8 – “It is hereby made unlawful for any cow, calf, ox, steer, bull, horse, mare, colt, stallion, mule, jack or jenny, or any hog, pig, goat, kid, sheep, or lamb to run at large in the corporate limits of the Village of Grangeville in the nighttime between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.”
· All available teams in the town were sent to Stites to bring the 27 immigrants from Iowa and other states to the prairie. They had arrived on the train. Many brought their families and household goods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.