Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
May 30, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE – Warbird Weekend is ready for summer takeoff at the Idaho County Airport.
“This event is to show the direction the airport is going, and to give the public an opportunity to see the future vision for the airport,” said Melisa Bryant, one of the event organizers and also economic development specialist for the Ida-Lew Economic Development Council (ILEDC).
20 YEARS AGO
May 29, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE – Lonna Vopat was chosen Mrs. Idaho America at the Boise pageant Sunday, May 16. In addition to the Mrs. Idaho title, Vopat was given the congeniality award and community service and physical fitness awards.
30 YEARS AGO
May 28, 1992
· Syringa General Hospital Administrator Ace Thacker got the go ahead to screen candidates and hire a director for its upcoming home health-care program.
The board decided to establish the home health-care program last month after Thacker and Sue Kurruk, director of nursing services, brought it to the board, saying it was a way to reach elderly patients.
40 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1982
· Wickes Lumber Mill in Grangeville will open next week, according to Dave Edgerton, manager of the operations here.
Edgerton explained, in a letter to employees, that the sawmill here has received permission to start up and cut out the existing log inventory before it deteriorates further.
“We will stay with this plan as long as market conditions permit,” Edgerton said.
The start-up will bring in about 200 employees, Edgerton said.
50 YEARS AGO
May 31, 1972
· CALDWELL – The College of Idaho will honor United States Senator Len B. Jordan with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree at the 71st commencement exercises according to C of I president Warren B. Knox.
60 YEARS AGO
May 31, 1962
· A new $80,000 16-unit motel is to be constructed in Grangeville this summer. The motel will be known as Downtowner Inn.
Clarence Hibbler, owner of the Charcoal Broiler, said negotiations had been completed to build the motel.
70 YEARS AGO
May 29, 1952
· Jean Groom will be Grangeville princess and candidate for Queen of 1952 Border Days.
80 YEARS AGO
May 28, 1942
· Clifford D. Cyr was appointed agent for the Continental Oil Co. He succeeds Lou Bunting who resigned to join the aviation corps of the armed forces.
90 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1932
· Interest in gold mining, both hard rock and placer, is reported to be growing in the Marshall Lake section.
100 YEARS AGO
June 1, 1922
· The first woman bootlegger hauled into court in Idaho County during the present statutory dry regime was fined $50 and sentenced to 30 days in jail. On recommendation of the prosecuting attorney the court suspended the jail sentence. She said she was without funds and sold moonshine whiskey to support her family.
110 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1912
· A road from Joseph Plains to the Graves Creek road is being surveyed.
120 YEARS AGO
May 29, 1902
· Several dead bodies have been found floating down the Salmon River lately, presumably the remains of Thunder Mountain pilgrims drowned attempting to swim the Salmon.
