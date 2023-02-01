Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
January 30, 2013
· GRANGEVILLE – It’s a change in game plans for the Grangeville Forest Service Retention Committee.
Lobbying this past year for its counterproposal to prevent the forest supervisor’s office from relocating to Kamiah, the group is working with a new playbook – ironically from the federal agency itself – to stop the proposal, and more.
· COTTONWOOD – Recently, an anonymous benefactor helped Summit Academy continue its mission to form strong Christian leaders. This donation allowed Summit to purchase 12 iPad minis for math classes that combine Renaissance Learning’s Accelerated Math and Saxon Math based DIVE program.
20 YEARS AGO
January 29, 2003
· ELK CITY – An Elk City man, Richard Henry, has filed a tort claim against the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office seeking $1 million in compensation for damages he allegedly suffered during his mistaken arrest by U.S. Marshals last summer.
· Lorraine Roach of Grangeville and Harry and Marjorie Schmaehl of Kamiah were among the new appointments recently made by Governor Dirk Kempthorne to the Idaho Rural Partnership Board.
30 YEARS AGO
January 28, 1993
· Raymona Baldwin has been selected to serve as an Idaho Legislative Page this year in Boise. Raymona, a senior at Grangeville High School, plans to leave for Boise probably Feb. 16 to begin work on Feb. 18.
Baldwin, who serves as a journalism intern at the Idaho County Free Press, was sponsored by Senator Terry Huan.
40 YEARS AGO
January 26, 1983
· Ray Noel, a new shooter, was the only shotgunner out of a field of 49 who was able to fire a perfect 25 in the third round of the Camas Prairie Trapshoot last Sunday at the Grangeville Gun Club.
50 YEARS AGO
January 31, 1973
· COTTONWOOD – Errol L. Uhling has been appointed postmaster in Cottonwood, the Postal Service announced this week. Uhling, 29, received his appointment under the new merit selection basis established for the Postal Service in legislation recently passed by Congress and signed by President Nixon.
60 YEARS AGO
January 31, 1963
· Near zero weather and several inches of snow couldn’t keep farmers, their wives and children, totaling 500, away from the annual John Deere Day at Grangeville sponsored by Brown Motors, Inc.
70 YEARS AGO
January 29, 1953
· The new Sam Lindsley building on East Main is near completion. The building has two first features for Grangeville – an entire glass front door and a recessed slanting front window.
80 YEARS AGO
January 28, 1943
· School lunches are moving at a fine pace with volunteer help arriving every morning and remaining until the dishes are done and the kitchen is in order.
90 YEARS AGO
January 26, 1933
· With all the robbing going on in Grangeville, the marshal would be able to cover a large territory if he had a car, and property would be under constant protection. If the city council will not act on this on account of the added expense, a small monthly donation by merchants will turn the trick.
100 YEARS AGO
January 26, 1923
· Millinery and garment construction classes arranged by county agents are being taught by Miss Cowgill. A total of 127 women attended the millinery classes.
110 YEARS AGO
January 30, 1913
· KAMIAH – At the request of many citizens, the Village Trustees of Kamiah made an order whereby 20 streetlights will be placed throughout the city in order to more thoroughly light the city.
120 YEARS AGO
January 29, 1903
· Who should pay the rent on the Odd Fellows Hall being used as the courthouse, is a topic of no small discussion. The village says it cannot pay the rent on a county building and the county commissioners have disallowed it.
· The roads from Elk City are in good condition and the sleighing is the best in several years.
130 YEARS AGO
January 27, 1893
· Marion Williams found some crystalized silicate in the basalt while digging the well for the Schmadeka place and for a while thought he had found diamonds.
