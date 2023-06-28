Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
June 26, 2013
· GRANGEVILLE – It was the wrong place and wrong time last week for two suspects in last week’s Grangeville armed robbery, who, just hours after the incident, were spotted in Kamiah by an Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy and arrested.
20 YEARS AGO
June 25, 2003
· Approximately 3,000 Avista customers were without power when a lightning strike destroyed a Cottonwood transformer. The storm also caused a slide that temporarily halted traffic north of Riggins. Grangeville received 1.05 inches of rain.
· Harold Bruegeman is retiring from Primeland after seven years of employment and almost two of prior to that working for Mark Tacke driving a gas truck.
30 YEARS AGO
June 24, 1993
· The Spencer Roy Herridge Memorial Award – 1993 Idaho Firefighter of the Year went to Clyde Hanson of Grangeville. Becoming Idaho’s firefighter of the year is one of the greatest achievements that the fire service can bestow upon a fellow firefighter. Few will share in its recognition for doing their best since there is only one chosen per year.
40 YEARS AGO
June 29, 1983
· Despite many obstacles including eight dams and high water, chinook salmon are returning to the Rapid River Hatchery near Riggins after spending one and one-half to three years at sea.
50 YEARS AGO
June 27, 1973
· MOSCOW – There is no logical reason for gasoline prices to rise to extreme levels during the current fuel situation, according to Roy Taylor, University of Idaho extension agricultural engineer.
60 YEARS AGO
June 27, 1963
· Idaho Funeral Service Assn., elected Robert Hansen of Robertson-Hansen Funeral Home, president of the association of the McCall convention.
· In order to expedite mail service, the Post Office Dept. has assigned zip-code numbers to each postal delivery office.
70 YEARS AGO
June 25, 1953
· Stites and Kooskia schools are condemned on the sanitarian’s report of conditions.
80 YEARS AGO
June 24, 1943
· Navy Recruiter S.F. Roberts told the Grangeville Lions Club women are slow to respond to the need to serve their country. The WAVES asked volunteers of 60,000 and only one third have responded.
90 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1933
· Dale Tipton and Earl Rice will establish a camp at Orogrande summit, where they will be prepared to furnish transportation of saddle horses and pack horses to many fishing areas.
100 YEARS AGO
June 28, 1923
· New map of Idaho County has just been printed.
· A deposed schoolmaster sues Woodland district for $500.
A school fight at Woodland has divided the community into bitterly contending factions.
110 YEARS AGO
June 26, 1913
· A shipment of 102 pair of coyote feet, 15 bobcats, one lynx and a fox were forwarded to the state auditor this week by James Graves, the official defooter of Idaho County. He says practically the same number of feet have been forwarded to Boise from this county for several months.
· FERDINAND – Surveyors’ stakes have been set out for the railroad between this point and Grangeville.
120 YEARS AGO
June 25, 1903
· Six hundred friends and relatives watched 11 pupils graduate from the Grangeville High School at the fifth annual commencement. Cora Mae Spedden was salutatorian and Norma B. Adkison, valedictorian.
· Prospect for an electric railroad between Grangeville and Stites is taking shape.
130 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1893
· Robert Nugent sent us over a piece of wood taken from a well on his Cottonwood premises at a depth of 35 feet. A submerged forest evidently underlies the town as the same formation was found in the well at the hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.