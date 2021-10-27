Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
OCT. 24, 2011
•GRANGEVILLE- County jail time and a withheld prison sentence were ordered for Harpster couple Duane and Deborah Wadsworth, sentenced Monday evening, Oct. 24, on charges of felony neglect of their 16-year-old daughter, Jennilyn.
20 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 24, 2001
•Moscow resident Shaun Maxey was recently hired by the Ida-Lew Economic Development Council to work on business retention, expansion and regional economic diversification.
30 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 30, 1991
•Idaho County was a real melting pot of cultures last week when the Nez Perce National Forest hosted a leg of the International Seminar on Forest Management and Administration.
Top forest professionals from 26 countries shared in Red River’s first snowfall of the year during a daylong bus tour of the forest.
40 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 28, 1981
•Gerry and Jody Rahn, from Enterprise, Ore., are owners of “Family Drug and Gift,” a new drugstore which opened this week in Grangeville. Gerry Rahn is a pharmacist, who picked Grangeville, he said because it was similar to Enterprise, Ore., was a nice place to raise children and friendly.
50 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 29, 1971
•Sheriff Gene Fuzzell reports he has a prisoner in his jail facilities who was in good spirits this past week, even though he was in jail for driving while under the influence of alcohol. Fuzzell said the prisoner saved the raisins from his meals and put them in a device for making coffee. During a week’s time the raisins fermented. When he accumulated enough the inmate imbibed. Fuzzell reported the concoction was potent enough to make the inmate tipsy.
60 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 26, 1961
•Dr. William H. Greenwood, physician and Dr. John Rickett, dentist, have located in Grangeville. Grangeville has five medical doctors and three dentists.
70 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 18, 1951
•A Grangeville landmark vanished during the renovation and remodeling of the Owl Drug. The solid oak fountain, long the scene of high school coke dates, has been ignominiously banished to make room for new fixtures.
80 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 23, 1941
•Mr. and Mrs. Fred Jessup were elected delegates to the state Grange convention at Lewiston.
90 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 22, 1931
•FENN – Mrs. L. Spengler, Clarissa Weber and Pauline Spengler called at the Harry Kube home.
•ELK CITY – Dr. Kibler of Cottonwood is at the hotel. He is on a business and pleasure trip.
100 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 27, 1921
•J. LeStrange, balloonist, lost his $500 balloon Friday when the gas bag in its descent, struck an electric power line on the east edge of the city. He was a feature of Border Days.
110 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 26, 1911
•Mr. and Mrs. George Arnold closed their restaurant on State Street after a continuous run of 14 years during which time they never missed serving a meal and always on time.
120 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 24, 1901
•Your correspondent from Denver would recommend that necessary steps be taken to repair the public pond now before the fall rains set in. The protracted dry spell is causing a famine of water among our farmers, who are silently praying for rain.
•Grangeville Electric Light Plant residence lighting rates: Light to be kept turned off when not being used – 16-candle power incandescent first light per month, $1.00 all night light each month $1.50 a month.
