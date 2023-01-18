Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
January 16, 2013
· ELK CITY – No day of rest for Elk City firefighters on Sunday, Jan. 13, who controlled two house fires that resulted in moderate to minimal damage.
“They managed to save two houses in one day,” said Cocoa Anderson, secretary-treasurer, Elk City Volunteer Fire Department (ECVFD). In both instances, cause was accidental and no injuries were reported.
· Grangeville awoke to another blanket of snow last Friday morning, Jan. 11; nine inches of new snow was recorded that day. So far for January, Grangeville has recorded 19 inches.
20 YEARS AGO
January 15, 2003
· White Bird resident, Al Bolden, will be appointed to the Syringa Hospital District Board of Directors at its February meeting.
· A head-on collision on U.S. Highway 95 near Fenn claimed the life of Grangeville resident, Ricky B. Moore, 36. Moore was southbound at milepost 249.5 and attempted to pass when he struck a northbound semi truck head on.
30 YEARS AGO
January 14, 1993
· When Robert (Gene) Meinen became Idaho County Sheriff Monday he brought with him a promise to voters here.
The new sheriff won’t pretend to be Tom Thumb, nor will he promise miracles. But the county’s top law enforcer wants to offer an open and effective department.
“My first task,” Meinen said. “will be to make the transition to my administration smooth.”
He admits his office will remain one accessible to the public.
40 YEARS AGO
January 12, 1983
· Union Warehouse has added 960 square feet to its store which will include additional items to be stocked as well. According to Gordy Lance, manager of the store, the additions included remodeling the inside of the building.
50 YEARS AGO
January 17, 1973
· The Glen Altman family of Route 1, Grangeville, has been named District 1 winner in the third annual Farmers Home Administration “Farm Family of the Year” program.
In announcing the winners, Donald L. Winder, State FHA director, said the Altmans had been chosen as having made better progress on their farming operations than any of the other nominees from the 10 counties in northern Idaho comprising District 1.
60 YEARS AGO
January 17, 1963
· Idaho County became “capital” of the nation’s largest wilderness area when the Secretary of Agriculture placed 1,239,800 acres of U.S. Forest land in wilderness classification.
70 YEARS AGO
January 18, 1953
· To date this year there have been five divorce actions filed in Idaho County and three marriage licenses taken.
80 YEARS AGO
January 14, 1943
· Councilmen John O. Asker and R.D. Williams were appointed by Mayor Al J. Wagner to the General Hospital board to serve for the duration of the absence of S.F. Roberts and O.W. McConnell who have been given leaves of absence.
· Louie Asker and orchestra is sponsoring a dance at Mt. Idaho. Little gasoline is needed to drive to Mt. Idaho – load your car and go.
90 YEARS AGO
January 12, 1933
· Lloyd Fenn has sold his interests in the Kooskia Mountaineer, a newspaper published every Wednesday in Kooskia. Roy M. Canfield has made the purchase.
100 YEARS AGO
January 18, 1923
· After consolidation of the Grangeville Globe with the Free Press, the combined circulation of the two newspapers is 1,783.
110 YEARS AGO
January 16, 1913
· The smallpox quarantine in the White Bird area has been lifted and the last five patients who had the disease have been released.
· FENN – About 14 inches of snow fell last night and the merry twinkle of snowbells is heard.
· Since installation of the sewer system there has not been a case of typhoid fever in Grangeville.
120 YEARS AGO
January 15, 1903
· The social given at the Congregational Church by the Thimble Club was an exceptional success.
130 YEARS AGO
January 13, 1893
· Grangeville Undertaking Company has on hand a large stock of caskets and trimmings and robes. Call and examine. S.L. Cowen, manager.
· John Riggins ran a hack between Grangeville and the courthouse during the time commissioners were in session which was a great convenience.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.