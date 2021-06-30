Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
JUNE 29, 2011
•The Grangeville Fire Department has been operating its fishpond at Heritage Square for 25 years. “And we have been in charge of the Fourth of July fireworks for the same amount of time,” said fireman Kerry McCulley. “The fishpond is the longest running continual local downtown attraction for Border Days.”
20 YEARS AGO
JUNE 27, 2001
•Senior citizen, Cleo Rape, got her home painted by volunteers. The effort was organized by USDA Rural Development Specialist, Zeeta Gribble, as a community service project for National Home Ownership Week.
30 YEARS AGO
JUNE 26, 1991
•Despite the cooler-than-average weather which has kept some swimmers out of the water, more than 100 family passes have been issued so far this season at the Grangeville municipal pool, manager Christine Kinzer has reported.
•Matthew Hill and Ryan McBoyle, winning high-point trophies in the boys 11-12 age group, led the Grangeville swim team to a third-place finish at the Orofino Invitational meet Saturday.
40 YEARS AGO
JUNE 17, 1981
•July is the month to commemorate the history of Idaho County. This will be the month to donate to the historical museum building fund.
50 YEARS AGO
JUNE 30, 1971
•Royalty for the annual Elk City Days are Jim Keller, king; Denya Freeman, queen; Rosie Rich, princess and Percy Allen, prince. The annual celebration will be held in Elk City on July 3, 4 and 5.
60 YEARS AGO
JUNE 29, 1961
•Queen LaMoyne Lyda and the Border Days princesses were guests at the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce meeting.
•Owen S. Smith made a hole in one during twilight league golf play at the Grangeville Country Club. He teed off and hit the ninth hole, a feat he also did two years ago.
70 YEARS AGO
JUNE 18, 1951
•Cliff Irwin, owner of Irwin Drug Co., was elected president of the Idaho State Pharmaceutical Association in the annual meeting at Pocatello.
•M/Sgt. Charles W. Wilson, formerly of Riggins, is serving his 10th year with the U.S. Marine Corps. He is stationed at Oroville, Calif.
80 YEARS AGO
JUNE 26, 1941
•A group from Mt. Idaho Lodge No. 9, AF & AM, motored to Gifford where T.W. Huer, senior warden, representing Harry Owen, worshipful master, presented a traveling trowel to the lodge. The trowel had been received by the Grangeville lodge from McCall. Making the trip were Victor Peterson, Hyer Owen Shively, William Webb, C.O. Vincent, Jack Snodgrass, Bert Heron, B. Auger, William H. Goodman and John Rooke, Cottonwood.
90 YEARS AGO
JUNE 25, 1931
•The Clearwater Valley State Bank at Kamiah failed to open for business today because of heavy withdrawals being made by depositors and failure of officers to secure a cash reserve large enough to meet demands.
100 YEARS AGO
JUNE 30, 1921
•White Bird was hit by a cyclone at 5:20 p.m. Thursday. The storm swept down into the canyon in which the town is located and threatened to wipe out the business section. Suckers 14 inches long were blown from White Bird Creek onto the bank, and in places water was blown out of the creek, exposing the rocks.
110 YEARS AGO
JUNE 29, 1911
•At a meeting of the city council, an ordinance granting the picture show permission to operate on Sunday, was passed. A petition signed by 500 voters was presented to the council asking for the Sunday opening.
120 YEARS AGO
JUNE 27, 1901
•Mahurin School-After a successful term of the three months our enterprising little school closed with recitations, after which they were all treated to nuts and candy. Pupils were earnest and diligent in their work and their advancement marked. S.T. Rossiter, teacher.
