Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
May 9, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE — More than 50 people gathered on the steps of the Idaho County Courthouse on May 3, to celebrate the National Day of Prayer.
· A body found south of White Bird near Skookumchuck on April 28 has been identified.
The remains have been confirmed as those of 64-year-old Gerald Wayne Schetzle, also known as Wayne Shannon during his television journalism career. Schetzle was most recently from Lewiston.
20 YEARS AGO
May 8, 2002
· KOOSKIA — A Kooskia man, John Holden, 82, was injured following a four-wheeler accident in the Earthquake Meadows area east of Grangeville.
· Mrs. Bob (Marion) Wikoff of Grangeville recently won first place in the flat picking guitar contest which the Idaho State Fiddlers held in Hailey, April 19.
30 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1992
· Jared Mercer of Kamiah and Jill Wimer of Grangeville took their show to Lapwai Saturday for the Central Idaho League track and field championships with the same as in the recent invitational meets at Kamiah.
Mercer won three events, setting a new meet record in each. Wimer set one meet record in her three first-place victories.
40 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1982
· Ward Hooper, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hooper and a Grangeville High School senior, has been named as one of four top art scholarship winners at Boise State University.
50 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1972
· The Highway Café will now be open 24 hours a day. After being closed for six weeks for remodeling, renovating and enlarging, they are again ready to serve the public with good, tasty food at reasonable prices, reports Twila Schwartz, proprietor.
There is now a dining room available for parties and the business is fully air conditioned. The business will be closed all day on Sundays.
60 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1962
· Rube Junes was named Grangeville High School valedictorian and Margie Irwin, salutatorian. Junes was one of six seniors in the nation to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Retail Grocers National Ass’n. He has worked for Martin’s Foodland for three years.
70 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1952
· Mr. and Mrs. L.E. Myers returned from New York City where they were guests of officials of the J.C. Penney Co. for a week given to store managers.
80 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1942
· Governor Chase A. Clark has accepted an invitation by the senior class to speak at the commencement May 31. The class has 42 graduates.
90 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1932
· At a meeting of the city council, all councilmen voted to return their salary of $5 a month back to the city to be used for necessary purposes. Although this amount is small, it will amount to quite a nest egg. M.L. Ayers volunteered to give away 10 percent of his salary to the city. His salary amounts to $12.50 per month.
100 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1922
· A.F. Parker will address the students assembly at the University of Idaho on Early Days in Idaho. James H. Hawley is expected to address the students on the same day on pioneer history in Idaho.
110 YEARS AGO
May 9, 1912
· H.K. Silversmith, editor of “Illustrated Idaho” is in Grangeville doing several articles on the prairie. It is a monthly magazine given over to exploiting the resources of the Gem State.
120 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1902
· Bert Lanningham is running a daily rig to and from Stites in order to bring up the passengers who do not want to layover there all night.
