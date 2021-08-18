Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 17, 2021
•CALDWELL- Jayde Wilson of Grangeville walked away from the Miss Teen of Idaho pageant with the Special Achievement Award. Wilson competed in the local Miss Teen of America Scholarship and Recognition Program Aug. 5-7 with 44 young ladies from across the state. The top six individuals received special awards and six merit finalists were also awarded.
20 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 15, 2001
•RIGGINS- Containment is nearly complete and mop-up efforts are beginning on the Taco Fire east of Riggins which as of Tuesday morning had consumed 3,300 acres.
•KAMIAH- Federal investigators are looking into the death of a Kamiah woman Saturday Aug. 11. Rhonda David died as the result of a gunshot wound.
30 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 14, 1991
•The Grangeville Mothers Against Drunk Drivers chapter means to be taken seriously. Only the determined make it through the tough three-part process of becoming officially chartered with the national organization. The Grangeville group is the only chapter between Spokane and Boise and they mean to make a difference.
40 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 12, 1981
•After 10 years of continuous effort, a file cabinet full of communications and contracts and a summer of repeated delays, officials and stockholders of Gasco, Inc., were pleased to hear last week that a target date has been set for an exploratory natural gas program this fall.
•Gasco and P & R Oils have been negotiating since last summer on a test drilling program, and during this time, P and R has been in the area conducting instrumentation tests. In the next week or so, more of the same kind of tests will be taken in anticipation of a first drill site selection.
50 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 11, 1971
•Persons who want their hair tested to determine bodily mercury content, may get the envelopes at the Idaho Health Department in the basement of the Idaho County Courthouse.
60 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 17, 1961
•During the interval from July 14 to Aug. 12 there were 116 visitors to the Idaho County Historical Society on Main St. Previous to that from the time the cabin was opened for Border Days, 227 persons had registered.
70 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 16, 1951
•Two cases of polio were reported in Idaho County, both are said to be mild.
80 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 14, 1941
•Miss Margaret Urbahn, assistant clerk of the Nez Perce National Forest, retired from duties after 20 years service. She will devote her time to caring for her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. Urbahn.
90 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 13, 1931
•From now on it will be illegal to make “U” turns on Main Steet corners at the A&F store and Owl Drug.
100 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 18, 1921
•County Commissioner George D. Smith has been chosen president of the Border Days Association.
110 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 13, 1911
•Frank Sheppard is the publisher of the “White Bird Sentinel”, a brand new publication which sells for $1.50 a year. The saluatory of Mr. Sheppard is quite lengthy and promises much.
120 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 15, 1901
•A special from Blackfoot says for the first time in history the Snake River is dry. The unusually dry weather and the large amount of water taken out above Blackfoot for irrigation has caused the stream to go entirely dry. It was supposed the Mighty Snake was inexhaustible.
