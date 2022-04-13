Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
April 11, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE – The Forest Service has allocated money to buy land in Idaho County, should the Clearwater National Forest reach an agreement to acquire Western Pacific Timber’s holdings in the Lochsa River drainage.
20 YEARS AGO
April 10, 2002
· The Syringa General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop will be having its grand opening Tuesday, April 30.
· Blackmer Funeral Home gets renovation as the building turns 105 years in 2003.
30 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1992
· The eighth annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races are in gear for another year of high speed white water excitement.
Besides the roar of the finely tuned engines and the airborne thrill of the rapids, the races are fast becoming a traditional way to welcome and celebrate spring. Cancun, Mexico, at spring break, doesn’t have much over Idaho.
Organizer Ann Holman said that 21 boats are already registered for the competition.
40 YEARS AGO
April 7, 1982
· Traffic was snarled as cars spun around the streets after nine inches of snow fell on Grangeville April 6.
Checking her records, Mrs. Rickman noted that 11 inches fell in Grangeville on April 3, 1975, five inches on April 27, 1970, and nine inches on April 2, 1965.
50 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1972
· Kathy Parsells paced the Grangeville High School girls’ track team to a fourth place finish in an invitational meet in Lewiston.
Miss Parsells won the 220-yard dash, tied for first in the 75-yard dash, was second in the long jump and placed third in the 100-yard dash. She individually counted for 19 of Grangeville’s 29 total.
60 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1962
· C.H. Ketchem was elected chairman of the Idaho County Committee for Area Development and Rural Area Development.
· Mr. and Mrs. Perry Briscow leased the White Bird Summit Café from Mr. and Mrs. Frank Moody.
70 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1952
· After being without a bank for 20 years, the Clearwater area is to have one located at Kamiah. The First Security Bank of Idaho, National Association, announced they will open a branch bank May 1.
80 YEARS AGO
April 9, 1942
· FRENCH CREEK – James B. Faulconer, celebrated his 100th birthday. He was Oregon’s first volunteer to serve in the Civil War. He served three years in the Union Army. In later years he has lived at the home of his granddaughter, Mrs. Wilma Warmock on Wind River.
90 YEARS AGO
April 7, 1932
· JOSEPH – Mrs. Charles Miller and daughter, Charlotte, are visiting in Seattle. They will return in time for Miss Miller to begin teaching in the Spring Camp School.
100 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1922
· First style show in Grangeville to be offered with living models took place in the Lyric Theatre under auspices of Soltman’s Style Shop. Models were Olive Hoskins, Dorothy Bunting, Marjorie Griffith and Beth Parker and Mesdames Gib Eimers, F.G. Ruggles and Harold Haynes.
110 YEARS AGO
April 11, 1912
· The finest in the land – Grangeville Beer, made of Idaho County barley and the choicest of hops. Family bottling now on sale – quarts, $1.75 a dozen; barrel of six doz., $9; five gal. keg, $1.50 and 10 gal. keg, $3 – Idaho Brewery, Grangeville.
120 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1902
· Mighty few towns in Idaho cast a larger vote in the municipal elections than growing Grangeville. The fact that 567 votes were cast is an indication of the size of this village and removes the idea that Grangeville is a little one-horse backwoods town. One-sixth of the entire taxable property in Idaho County is derived from Grangeville precinct. Grangeville is the sixth town in the state in population and taxable property.
