Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
October 17, 2012
· Area schools are seeing ups and downs with enrollment for the 2012-13 school year.
Mountain View School District 244, which encompasses Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City, saw a 38 student drop over last year and a total 52 student drop from 2010-11.
Kamiah Joint School District 304 saw a rise in enrollment, 14 students more than last year’s numbers, as did Cottonwood’s Joint School District 242, up 13 from last year.
20 YEARS AGO
October 17, 2002
· Lucile resident, Joyce Stapleton, recently joined Hurricane Lili relief efforts in Louisiana. Stapleton joined the Red Cross as a volunteer.
· Grangeville High School 17-year-old, seniors Apryl Crane and Tesse Groom are both working as Americorps members.
30 YEARS AGO
October 15, 1992
· Nearly 75 area residents attended a meeting last Wednesday in Grangeville to hear Idaho Fish and Game officials outline plans for Tolo Lake. Tolo Lake, located southwest of Grangeville was totally drained last fall in an effort to determine if sediment could be removed from the lake. Ed Schriever, regional fisheries biologist with the Idaho F&G, who conducted the meeting outlined the objectives that the department, which owns the lake and an access, has for the lake: 1. Deliver live water to the lake. 2. Evaluate the potential to remove sediments. 3. Remove sediments if possible. 4. Place fish structures and nesting boxes in the lake. 5. Refill the lake.
40 YEARS AGO
October 13, 1982
· The Idaho County Historical Society met Oct. 11 in the Washington Water Power meeting room. A good profit was reported on the cake sale at Art in the Park.
50 YEARS AGO
October 18, 1972
· Gene Olmstead, publisher of the Idaho County Free Press, retired from the Idaho County Selective Service Board this week after donating 16 years, two months and two days of service to the board. For the past 12 years he has served as chairman of the board.
60 YEARS AGO
October 18, 1962
· The U.S. Marine Band played before near capacity crowds at Grangeville High School gymnasium Thursday night and received warm applause for its precision, concert ability and delightful programming.
70 YEARS AGO
October 16, 1952
· Nearly 4,000 big game hunters had checked through the Kooskia and Southfork checking stations up to Monday morning this week. About a third of the hunters have made a kill of elk or deer. Dean Adams, checker at Castle Creek station on the Southfork, reports 1,892 hunters had checked through there with 383 elk, 103 deer and seven bear.
80 YEARS AGO
October 15, 1942
· J.F. Gisler, manager of the U.S. Employment office, says there is a demand for women workers in war industries.
While the teachers were attending the two-day institute at Lewiston, Grangeville pupils collected scrap metal for the war effort.
90 YEARS AGO
October 13, 1932
· Denham & Smith are taking $3 a day in gold from the Clearwater near Harpster.
100 YEARS AGO
October 19, 1922
· Describing the South Fork road as a “boulevard ending in a rabbit track” U.S. Sen. William E. Borah returned to Grangeville after an inspection trip over the road from Rocky Point to Castle Creek. The road cost $205,000.
110 YEARS AGO
October 17, 1912
· John Meyer, Cottonwood miller, received an order for six cars of flour to be shipped to China.
120 YEARS AGO
October 16, 1902
· The stage company has discontinued the night stage to and from Stites for the present. Since the holdup the travelers have evidently become scared and nearly all lay over at the terminus for the night.
130 YEARS AGO
October 14, 1892
· Sheriff Wood and Messrs. Galvin and Reynolds went into the Florence with a hack and returned with two old-timers who are in indigent circumstances and suffering fearfully from rheumatism. It is distressing to think of these venerable old pioneers spending the evening of their days in the care of the very county whose foundations they laid 30 years ago.
