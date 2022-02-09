Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
February 8, 2012
· J.B. Tuttle, vice president for sales of global technology company, demonstrated the SimTable for members of the North Central Idaho Fire Prevention Cooperation meeting Feb. 2 at the Nez Perce National Forest.
The SimTable is a modern day sand table that simulates real fire behavior onto real topography and communities.
20 YEARS AGO
February 6, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE – Dr. Wayne Hollopeter officially presented the City of Grangeville with an automatic external defibrillator (AED) purchased by the doctor for use by the police department. Machines average a cost around $3,000 each.
30 YEARS AGO
February 5, 1992
· First-year debater Wendi Wisdom entered the competition at a major state debate in Boise and left as the number one novice division speaker. Fifteen schools from all parts of Idaho participated in the Boise Borah Capitol Tournament.
40 YEARS AGO
February 3, 1982
· The spry little old man stood in the kitchen to greet me as I came through the door into the spotlessly clean house. Milton Watson, age 99, grinned as he shook my hand. “I guess you heard I’m gonna have a birthday next week,” he said as we made our way into the living room. Born Feb. 3, 1882, Watson turned 100 years old today.
50 YEARS AGO
February 9, 1972
· Don Stidham, drama coach of Grangeville High School, received a plaque Grangeville High as superior in a one-act play they presented at Boise State College Theatre Arts Festival. Last week, 31 high schools from southern Idaho participated in the three-day festival which included workshops and competition in many areas of the theatre. Grangeville won one of only two superior ratings available.
60 YEARS AGO
February 8, 1962
· Governor Robert Smyle met with Grangeville city officials to become better acquainted with a proposed project of developing an abandoned state fish hatchery site, two miles southwest of Grangeville, for a city water reservoir.
70 YEARS AGO
February 7, 1952
· Twenty-four inhabitants of Grangeville Vet’s Village, each representing one of 24 apartments, opposed the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce suggestion that the village had served its purpose and should be dismantled.
80 YEARS AGO
February 5, 1942
· B.F. Shaw, postmaster, reports 880 federal motor vehicle use stamps have been sold at the local post office. Each stamp costs $2.09 and every motor vehicle must have one or the owner will be subject to punishment by law. The stamps are for sale in every post office in the county.
90 YEARS AGO
February 4, 1932
· FAIRVIEW – Mr. and Mrs. Chas. Hall and Laura May Turner spent Sunday at the Thomas Crea house.
· BATTLE RIDGE – Dick and Bert Blewett are hauling straw from Oscar Maxwell’s.
· TOLO – Miss Freida Johnson, teacher at the Point School, is ill with a cold.
100 YEARS AGO
February 9, 1922
· Camas Prairie snow blockage trapped three trains. Five engines are caught in deep drifts and finally manage to plow through. Fifteen passengers spent Monday night in coaches at Fenn. For 48 hours Grangeville was without incoming mail, express and passenger service due to a snow blockade between Grangeville and Cottonwood which held up three trains, passenger, freight and relief train.
110 YEARS AGO
February 12, 1912
· Frank Bosch has opened a tin repairing shop in the Grangeville Saloon building. Bring in your leaky pots, pans and kettles. Have him fix them and save the expense of buying new ones.
· WANTED – A correspondent at Mt. Idaho to write the news of the county seat for the Free Press.
120 YEARS AGO
February 6, 1902
· The Elegantia Club gave a home talent play at the opera house and it was a decided credit to those who took part in it.
