Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 5, 2011
•GRANGEVILLE – Area tire patrons will see a new face hustling to serve them at Grangeville’s Les Schwab. Ken Conners began as manager at the store on Monday, Oct. 3. He recently came from Maple Valley, Wash., but has roots closer to Grangeville.
20 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 12, 2001
•RED RIVER – Only ashes, charred appliances and warped corrugated steel siding remains of the restaurant at Red River Hot Springs which was destroyed by fire last Thursday.
•SUN VALLEY – Fred. H. Noland, chairman of Syringa General Hospital board of trustees, Grangeville, received the Hospital Idaho Association’s Trustee of the Year award.
30 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 9, 1991
•Sylvia Gardner of Riggins has discovered that a dream of owning an art gallery and an old house threatened with demolition can make a winning combination. The Clay house, built in 1919 by Charlie and Mary Clay, is one of the oldest homes in Riggins. According to Gardner, at one time it was considered “the grandest house in the canyon.” The pine and fir trees for its construction were cut above French Creek, floated down the river and planed and milled at Riggins.
40 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 14, 1981
•MOSCOW – G.D. Shearer, who was in the lumber business for 25 years in the Grangeville area, has established a $500,000 scholarship endowment, at the University of Idaho for high school students from this area.
50 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 13, 1971
•A boiler has found a new home and is now helping cut down pollution in Idaho County. The boiler was used at Mount Idaho, but has been moved to Idapine Mills in Grangeville and converted from a wood burning boiler to a diesel burner, which is smokeless when operated properly.
60 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 12, 1961
•A 10-unit motel and lodge will be built at Lowell on the confluence of the Lochsa and Selway rivers, by Vern McPherson. The project on private land surrounded by a national forest will cost $125,000.
70 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 11, 1951
•Grangeville Bulldogs and Orofino Maniacs will stage their annual football game at Kamiah Lions’ field for the benefit of the Shrine Hospital for Crippled Children, Spokane.
80 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 9, 1941
•A hunting party made up of Marion Lee, Bob Pool, George Cammack, Ray Holes and Eugene Olmsted left for an area 19 miles above the North Star ranch on the Selway River. If they have good luck bagging elk, they plan to try for mountain goats.
90 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 8, 1931
•Idaho County Free Press had its face “lifted.” The new face type is called “Textype” and while the same size as the old one, which has been used the past 15 years, is much more easily read. It cost more than $120 to fill the 88-point magazine with the new mats.
100 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 13, 1921
•Two deer slayers at Warrens were each fined $100. They were unable to pay the fine and served the time in jail at the rate of $2 a day.
110 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 12, 1911
•The first snow of the season fell Tuesday and the storm continued most of the week. On Tuesday night the heavy snow and sleet broke down a number of trees in the city, one falling across the electric light wires and cutting off the lights for several hours.
120 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 10, 1901
•Quite a number of Grangeville ladies met in the Pfeufer building and organized a ladies’ athletic club. Dues are 50 cents a month and members will meet every Wednesday.
