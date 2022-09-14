Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
September 12, 2012
· LUCILE — After several days of rapid growth, the 20,770-acre Sheep Fire is “behaving itself,” one fire boss said, and has started to be hemmed in. Containment as of Tuesday morning was 10 percent.
· GRANGEVILLE — Although the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest’s decision on a long-awaited land trade is running behind schedule, the Upper Lochsa Land Exchange appears to be headed for consummation – one way or another – in 2013.
But there may be no future for the Idaho County Commission’s acre-for-acre concept, which the Forest Service has been analyzing since July 2011.
20 YEARS AGO
September 11, 2002
· Thanks to a group of interested locals, a pregnancy center is about to become a reality. The Hope Pregnancy Center of Central Idaho, Inc., is on its way to becoming a full service center and ministry to pregnant women and their families.
30 YEARS AGO
September 10, 1992
· It’s all about history. That’s what John Geis would tell you about the sculptures. The Grangeville-area resident has been constructing his tributes to history for 15 years.
It started when he came home to visit his parents in Browning, Mont. He had an opportunity to see world-renowned sculptor Bob Schriver, and Schriver’s work.
Overwhelmed by the detail in Schriver’s work, Geis went home and started to find out if he could do it – he can; 15 years later he’s still going, even more enthusiastic about history with each piece.
40 YEARS AGO
September 8, 1982
· One week after 2-year-old Ricky Barnett disappeared from his grandparents’ home northwest of Grangeville no trace of the boy has been found, and authorities still have no clue as to the fate of the child.
The toddler was discovered missing at about 10:30 Tuesday after he wandered away from the chicken barn where his grandparents, Waldow and Martha McCord, were working at Hillcrest Farms. He had been visiting his grandparents at the time of his disappearance.
50 YEARS AGO
September 13, 1972
· Principal William Eimers has announced that Wayne Wohler at Grangeville High School has been named semifinalist in the 1973 National Merit Scholarship Program.
60 YEARS AGO
September 13, 1962
· A large jet plane broke the sound barrier in the Grangeville vicinity during the noon hour Saturday, so far as known, the first time here.
The jet was maneuvering, leaving a vapor trail and then took off nearly straight up, with the loud crack following. Some who had not observed the plane thought it was a blast.
70 YEARS AGO
September 11, 1952
· Senator Henry Dworshak, accompanied by Mrs. Dworshak and son, Henry, Jr., visited in Grangeville en route to their home in Burley. Dworshak predicts “Ike” Eisenhower will win the presidential election.
80 YEARS AGO
September 10, 1942
· L.H. Hatch, Pinedale, Wyo., together with his wife and four children arrived in Grangeville and will be associated with Ray Holes Saddle Company.
90 YEARS AGO
September 8, 1932
· ELK CITY — State Senator N.B. Pettibone and Mrs. Pettibone, Grangeville visited in Elk City and stayed at the hotel.
100 YEARS AGO
September 7, 1922
· Contract for construction of 6.82 miles of the Lolo highway in the Lowell section, 22 miles east of Kooskia, was led by the U.S. Bureau of Public Roads at Missoula, Mont. Sims & Carlson, Spokane bid $167,000.
110 YEARS AGO
September 12, 1912
· Deputy Charles Thompson has returned from Salmon City with two horse thieves and the culprits will soon be on their way to the penitentiary.
120 YEARS AGO
September 11, 1902
· Much new grain is coming to town and the prevailing price is 35 cents per bushel at the machine.
Stewart’s thresher did 2,600 bushels of barley in three-quarters of an hour in the Lake precinct.
130 YEARS AGO
September 9, 1892
· The Denver syndicate has published a lovely lithographed plat of the townsite of Denver, showing its courthouse, agricultural college.
· Warrens is not lively at present, but all the miners say the outlook is the best it has been in years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.