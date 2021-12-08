Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
December 7, 2011
· Shoppers packed into holiday craft fairs held in Grangeville last Saturday, Dec. 3.
· GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville resident Todd W. Carver, 22, will spend the remainder of his life in prison for the beating death of a 3-year-old Dominick Boyd earlier this spring.
“No other sentence fits this type of conduct,” said Kirk MacGregor, Idaho County Prosecuting Attorney.
20 YEARS AGO
December 5, 2001
· GRANGEVILLE – The Festival of Trees gala with the live auction on Saturday night attracted 250 people and net proceeds were more than $20,000, according to Kathy Eimers.
· Gary Gildner of Grangeville has been appointed distinguished writer in residence at Seattle University for the 2002 winter term.
30 YEARS AGO
December 4, 1991
· Marceline Beitelspacher, 66, beat the odds as a first time elk hunter when she killed an elk at 60 yards with a muzzleloader riffle. She and her son, Ron Beitelspacher, spotted a herd of elk Friday at dawn and the spent the next hour stalking them.
40 YEARS AGO
December 2, 1981
· Holiday decorations for the Christmas season were hung on Main Street last week. Several homes in town sport outdoor lights, in one house a gaily lit tree was seen, and the cross on the hills south of town has been shining brightly since before Thanksgiving. Friday will mark three weeks before Christmas with many families soon heading to the forest for a tree, a family ritual or tradition enjoyed by many in the area.
50 YEARS AGO
December 8, 1971
· The 40-member Camas Choristers will present their annual Christmas concert Sunday in the Grangeville High School cafetorium.
60 YEARS AGO
December 7, 1961
· John A. Ferdinand, was re-elected chairman of the Idaho County Agricultural and Stabilization Service Committee. He is serving the 14th year as chairman.
70 YEARS AGO
November 22, 1951
· More than 40 women attended an organizational meeting to form an auxiliary to the Grangeville General Hospital. Mrs. Dewey Cowgill was elected temporary chairman and Mrs. Pritchard Crowell, secretary. Process of establishing an auxiliary was discussed by Mrs. Paul G. Eimers.
80 YEARS AGO
December 4, 1941
· Townspeople and patrons are invited to attend the first formal concert by the high school band at the school auditorium.
· ELK CITY – Paul Filer’s home at Orogrande was destroyed by fire.
· FENN – Mrs. Bud Asker entertained the Ladies Aid.
90 YEARS AGO
December 3, 1931
· Nearly 100 attended the Cow Creek Thanksgiving dinner at the school.
· ELK CITY – We are having real winter weather in Old Elk, 22 and 30 below and a heavy snow.
100 YEARS AGO
December 8, 1921
· Ban on booze in Idaho is held absolute. Fermented malt liquors of any percentage of alcohol, however small, cannot be handled by druggists or prescribed by physicians in Idaho under the state prohibition law as enforced in Idaho.
110 YEARS AGO
December 7, 1911
· Socialist gains are predicted for Idaho. There will be fewer Republican and fewer Democrat votes in Idaho at the general election than ever before. It simply means there will be more independent voting – more voting for men and real policies than ever before. Vast majority of Idaho people care about as little whether a man’s name appears upon a given ticket as they care whether or not the name of his ancestors is enrolled about an Egyptian mummy.
120 YEARS AGO
December 5, 1901
· The proposition to move the courthouse to Grangeville is gaining favor.
