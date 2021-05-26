Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
MAY 20, 2011
• BOISE- On the strength of senior hurler Megan DeFord’s twin titles, the Grangeville girls team took third place in the 2A state track and field championships May 20-21 in Boise. DeFord dominated both the shot put and the discus in the last event of her high school career. She will take her talents to Cornell this fall.
20 YEARS AGO
MAY 23, 2001
• GRANGEVILLE- Joint School District 241 board trustees voted unanimously to hire Cathryn Bailey as administrative assistant for special education and programs at its regular meeting.
• KOOSKIA- Nine-year-old Boaz A. Kelly of Kamiah was listed in stable condition as of Tuesday following being hit by a truck on U.S. Highway 12 early Saturday morning.
30 YEARS AGO
MAY 22, 1991
• Zane Pratt’s house burned down the day he was to leave for the Eastern Washington Junio Rodeo Finals. All his equipment went up in smoke along with it. But he was named reserve all around champion anyway – without even attending the competition. He had enough points already built up. In other words, he would have had a pretty fair shot at the championship.
40 YEARS AGO
MAY 20, 1981
• Grangeville Border Days Committee members picked Gladys McLaughlin, Cottonwood area rancher, to be the marshal of the day for the upcoming Border Days celebration. The Border days members picked Mrs. McLaughlin from a list of old-timers nominated.
50 YEARS AGO
MAY 26, 1971
• HARPSTER- Much work is being done in dismantling buildings at the mill site here. Wednesday the big leaning chip building finally came down. It was very stubborn – took a lot of sawing of the high foundation timbers. Then finally pulled down by main force trucks and tractors.
60 YEARS AGO
MAY 25, 1961
• Tony Wessels, Cottonwood, Idaho County State Representative, was named by Gov. Smylie to an advisory council to direct a multi-million dollar Idaho State building program.
70 YEARS AGO
MAY 24, 1951
• Mrs. Dorothy Yarbrough has accepted a position as public health nurse in Idaho County, according to an announcement by Dr. Max B. McQueen, medical director for the North Central District Health Unit. She will work in cooperation with Eleanor Ferguson who returned to Idaho County a year ago.
• Arthur D. Wright, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stan Wright, enlisted in the Air Force at Spokane.
80 YEARS AGO
MAY 22, 1941
• John Asker, owner and manager of Grangeville Food Store was appointed chairman of the Idaho County Surplus Foods committee.
90 YEARS AGO
MAY 28, 1931
• Fire of mysterious origin completely destroyed the 20-room Cottonwood Hotel. The Grangeville fire department was called into play and Mark Robinson and Oliver McConnell took the fire engine to Cottonwood. The fire department also responded to a fire call at Fenn where a barn was destroyed by fire.
100 YEARS AGO
MAY 26, 1921
• Ed Lancaster who operated the ferry across Salmon River at the mouth of Rice Creek, visited Grangeville.
110 YEARS AGO
JUNE 1, 1911
• J.B. McComas of the Clearwater section was in Grangeville trading and looking after business matters. He reported capturing three cougar kittens from which he will realize a smug sum from the sale of the animals to a circus.
120 YEARS AGO
JUNE 6, 1901
• Frank A. Fenn, former resident of Idaho County and chairman of the Republican state committee, has been appointed superintendent of the Bitter Root Forest reserve. Mr. Fenn was captain of a company of the Idaho volunteers in the Philippines and was appointed a major by ex-Governor Steunenberg.
