Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
September 11, 2013
· Members of Mt. Idaho Masonic Lodge No. 9 donated a $500 check to the Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit (GMRU) last week.
NEZPERCE – The Nezperce Lions Club is seeking entries for the 14th annual Combine Demolition Derby set for Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. This year’s event will also feature grain truck races.
20 YEARS AGO
September 10, 2003
· GRANGEVILLE – Open since late July, Our Daily Bread provides a range of baked goods and other special eatery items which, owners Mike and Beth Sturdevant proudly stated, are all made from scratch.
· POST FALLS – Bob Bunting, a 1941 Grangeville High School graduate now of Post Falls, had bottled inside him recollections of war including murder, mutiny, starvation and more. He penned a WWII memoir, “The Long Road Back.”
30 YEARS AGO
September 9, 1993
· The Kamiah Free Barbeque took place in ideal weather drawing huge crowds.
40 YEARS AGO
September 7, 1983
· Grangeville’s Bulldogs had just enough offense to survive a wild 40-35 encounter with Potlatch Loggers in the season opener on the Loggers’ gridiron last Friday night. Neither club showed much in the way of defense but they certainly made up for it by treating their fans to offensive fireworks.
50 YEARS AGO
September 12, 1973
· Darrold Harris, fire staff officer for the Nez Perce National Forest, reported this week 20 fires were picked up on the forest in a storm that moved through the area Thursday night. All the fires were spot fires except one.
· Construction of 6.8 miles of asphalt surfacing on the Mount Idaho Road is virtually complete this week, with no further traffic delays on the road, reports Earl Hall, Idaho Department of Highways.
60 YEARS AGO
September 12, 1963
· Grace Edgington Jordan will be in Grangeville to autograph copies of her new book, “Idaho Reader,” and visit her many friends in the area.
· Owen S. Smith, Grangeville contractor, submitted the low bid of $23,528 for construction of an 8,000,000-gallon reservoir at the old fish hatchery site to supplement the city water supply.
70 YEARS AGO
September 3, 1953
· Mr. and Mrs. Don Bauscher, who live on the Camas Prairie, report their herd of Charbary cattle is doing fine in their new environment. The Bauschers purchased three heifers and a bull for $7,000 three years ago. They are the only registered purebred herd in the state. The cattle are a cross between the Charolais, a French breed, and the Brahman, a sacred cow of India.
80 YEARS AGO
September 9, 1943
· Bob Poole resigned as Idaho County deputy sheriff after working in that capacity less than a week. Sheriff Bud Taylor is again without a deputy.
· The Axis is surrendering – War Bonds help.
90 YEARS AGO
September 7, 1933
· Mrs. Lee Mahurin will teach school in Slate Creek this year.
100 YEARS AGO
September 13, 1923
· Victor Peterson of Grangeville was elected as grand master of the Idaho Masonic grand lodge.
110 YEARS AGO
September 4, 1913
· Grangeville school enrollment is 350. The first grade has an exceedingly large attendance. Forty-eight beginners are present and 10 who attended last year.
· August was an ideal harvest and vacation month. The maximum temperature was 92 and the minimum 37.
120 YEARS AGO
September 7, 1903
· The stage carrying the mail between Grangeville and Buffalo Hump was robbed at Moore’s Station while the driver and passengers were at dinner.
· Joe Earp was placed in charge of the county poor farm and by the terms of his contract will receive $12.50 for each inmate and the free use of the farm.
