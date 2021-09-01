Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
AUG. 31, 2011
•HUNGRY RIDGE- Mechanical issues are the suspected cause in a Sunday morning plane crash resulting in minor injuries to the pilot and the loss of the aircraft to fire.
20 YEARS AGO
AUG. 29, 2001
•The 2002 Idaho County Fair Royalty are first princess London Kreautler of Greencreek; queen Tesse Groom of Grangeville and princess Kristel Riener of Ferdinand.
•Conner Hall of Grangeville returned home after a near fatal aneurysm and nearly two months in a Spokane hospital. Conner is the son of Skip and Cindy Hall.
30 YEARS AGO
AUG. 28, 1991
•Some loyal and committed White Bird School patrons have shouted loud enough to be heard. Their school, threatened with closure last year, will not only open tomorrow along with all other district 241 schools, but boasts some important improvements as well.
40 YEARS AGO
AUG. 16, 1981
•Grangeville resident Jane Kissinger was recently elected secretary-treasurer of the International Toastmistress organization at the annual convention in Atlanta, Ga., marking the second year she will serve on this board.
50 YEARS AGO
AUG. 25, 1971
•A 2,816-acre fire, which broke out Saturday afternoon near the Dryden barn on the Little Salmon, was under control by early Sunday morning. Mostly grassland was burned, with the fire traveling at unbelievable speed. It was feared the Johnny Careys and Deward Gills would lose their houses and ranch buildings, but with the help of neighbors plus the experience of the Forest Service crews, all were saved.
60 YEARS AGO
AUG. 31, 1961
•Those going to Elk City for the centennial are cautioned to use the utmost care – their ashtrays especially while traveling – and carry the required shovel, bucket and ax.
It is also recommended to take camping equipment, as rooms are expected to be at a premium. This is expected to be Elk City’s biggest event in 100 years!
70 YEARS AGO
AUG. 30, 1951
•A water carnival will be held at the swimming pool tonight and then the pool will close until next season.
80 YEARS AGO
AUG. 28, 1941
•Rev. John A. Kees, Glenburn, N.D., has accepted a call to occupy the pulpit of the Grangeville First Baptist Church.
90 YEARS AGO
AUG. 27, 1931
•P.Y. Jesse and Amos Markham have completely overhauled the school for the Sept. 7 opening. Forty-five gallons of paint have been spread on the interior, 335 seats and desks have been refinished.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 25, 1921
•Riggins will give $500 in prizes during the three days’ racing program.
•E.W. Rhett was in Grangeville, en route from Spokane to his home in Lucile. Mr. Rhett recently sold four carloads of lambs in Grangeville to outside buyers for $5.50 a head. Mildred Reily will leave for Spokane to enter Holy Names Academy for the ensuing school year.
110 YEARS AGO
AUG. 31, 1911
•Grangeville has had its first circus. While Cole and Rogers is not competition for Ringling Bros., it is a fairly good show. True the lion had no teeth and the elephant herd consisted of one little leather-backed fellow and the bareback riders were absent, it was a show just the same. The attendance was good and it is said the sum of $1,200 was taken out of the city as a result of the circus visit.
120 YEARS AGO
AUG. 29, 1901
•Bert Thompson, who recently opened a cigar factory in Grangeville, announces as a leader he will manufacture the “Prospector,” a full Havana cigar.
