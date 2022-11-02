Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
October 31, 2012
· Kids and adults were lined up to enter the Grangeville High School haunted house on Saturday evening, Oct. 27, and at the end many were screaming to leave… with the prodding of a chain saw wielding maniac. Last weekend’s event – sponsored by the GHS student council and FFA – at the high school also featured games and treats.
20 YEARS AGO
October 30, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE – “I know my son truly loved his first-grade teacher, but most importantly he loves learning because she has shared her love through reading, writing, math and sciences,” said Laree Bass of Slate Creek. The mother and son team nominated Chris Hansen-FitzMaurice for a teacher of the year award.
FitzMaurice was notified she has been named the Chadwick’s of Boston 2002 Regional Teacher of the Year for the Northwest Region.
30 YEARS AGO
November 5, 1992
· The Clearwater Valley volleyball team had visions of taking home a trophy last weekend. Those visions became a reality Saturday as the Rams breezed to the third-place match, putting up a fight before falling to Butte Valley 15-12, 8-15, 15-11 in what turned out to be their last match of the season.
Ironically, the Rams lost their first-round match to Butte Valley, as well. Following that loss on Friday, Clearwater Valley topped Grace 16-14, 15-9, to remain in contention for the state title.
40 YEARS AGO
November 3, 1982
· The first-ever Jaycette-sponsored Halloween parade found a good turnout.
Police escorted the ghosts and goblins from the post office down Main Street where prizes were awarded to participants in the parade.
50 YEARS AGO
November 4, 1972
· “The hills are getting too steep,” Buckskin Bill, the last of the Mountain Men, observed when making an application for social security benefits. He spent many years prospecting on the middle fork of the Salmon River (the River of No Return). Now Bill is going to stay closer to his home on Five Mile Creek.
60 YEARS AGO
November 8, 1962
· The Riggins PTA-sponsored carnival took in more than $500.
70 YEARS AGO
November 6, 1952
· Idaho County goes Republican for the first time in 24 years.
· Cliff M. Irwin was the official representative of Washington State College at the inauguration of John Eckel Riley as president of the Northwest Nazarene College of Nampa.
80 YEARS AGO
November 5, 1942
· Edwin Nelson, Idaho County Republican, was elected lieutenant governor of Idaho.
90 YEARS AGO
November 3, 1932
· Operation of Idaho’s school districts is so varied reports indicate “it does not permit educational opportunity to the pupils of equal justice to the taxpayers.”
100 YEARS AGO
November 9, 1922
· A crowd of 150 persons jammed into the Free Press office to hear election returns. The crowd began to assemble at 7 p.m. and it was 2 a.m. before the last person was gone.
110 YEARS AGO
November 7, 1912
· Nezperce will retain county seat of Lewis County by plurality of at least 300 votes.
120 YEARS AGO
November 6, 1902
· Elk City precinct gave us the hardest knock of all in the county seat election. Better things were expected of old Elk City for Grangeville people have put in more money on roads and mines and have worked harder to bring that camp to the front than for any other sector of the county. It is clear there is a new element in the camp who have never heard of what Grangeville has done.
130 YEARS AGO
November 4, 1892
· County commissioners ordered the sheriff to take charge of the old jail at Warren and asked C.A. Bemis to deliver the key to the deputy sheriff; said deputy to deliver the key to the judges of election.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.