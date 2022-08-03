Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
August 1, 2012
· The attendance policy for Mountain View School District 244 is a bit tighter this school year.
The 90 percent rule (stating students must be present at least 90 percent of the days school is in session) still applies, [superintendent Greg] Bailey said.
· ST. MARIES – In their first season of Legion baseball, the Camas Prairie Zephyrs learned a lot about themselves and what it takes to compete at the highest level open to high schoolers in this area. They wound up with a 7-13 record after losses to St. Maries and Moscow in the district tournament, which a 40-win Coeur d’Alene team dominated.
20 YEARS AGO
July 31, 2002
· LOWELL – Penny Keck will soon retire from the Moose Creek Ranger Station near Lowell. Penny Moltzen was hired as the new lookout on Shissler Peak in the late ‘60s with her boss being Emil Keck who was stationed at the Moose Creek Ranger Station. They later married.
· GRANGEVILLE – Wayne C. MacGregor, Jr., was recently honored by the State Bar Association for 60 years of service. He began practicing law in Lewiston in 1951.
30 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1992
· The people of Kooskia took pride in their town Saturday for their annual celebration, Kooskia Day.
The event featured a parade, street dance and a gymkhana. The event also featured a ping pong ball drop, a performance of the old-time fiddlers, an auction, a raffle and food and craft booths.
40 YEARS AGO
July 28, 1982
· The Grangeville merchants are joining together for the biggest sale of the summer, Friday and Saturday. Merchandise will be marked down in virtually every retail business in and around Grangeville.
50 YEARS AGO
August 2, 1972
· Forty-five years ago there were many one-room schools in the 87 school districts in Idaho County. Today there is one – at Warren in south area of the county, reached from the Grangeville district office in winter only by long route through McCall in Valley County; possible in summer via French Creek winding grade.
60 YEARS AGO
August 2, 1962
· The Grangeville Community Church will have a six-week “Victory Sunday Crusade,” dedicated to raising funds to meet the church’s annual budget. Rev. William E. Stance is the pastor.
70 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1952
· James White, Grangeville, and Donald Wright, Southwick, will leave for induction into the Armed Forces.
80 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1942
· Grasshopper infestation of Idaho County is more serious than farmers believe, says R. Bauer, county agent.
90 YEARS AGO
July 28, 1932
· Camas Prairie Railroad agent reports that there have been nine cars of cattle and eight double deck cars of hogs shipped from the Grangeville terminal this month.
· Following claims were allowed and ordered paid at the Grangeville City Council meeting: police chief salary, $110; city clerk, $52; and Community Club Library rent, $15.
100 YEARS AGO
August 3, 1922
· More than $300,000 will be expended on Forest Service roads this summer in the Thunder Mountain country. While the roads are being constructed primarily for the government’s administration and protection of the National Forests, they will be of value to the deserted mines which show signs of renewed activity.
110 YEARS AGO
August 1, 1912
· Tuesday marked the close of one of the warmest political contests in Idaho County. Both parties had a fight within their ranks. Early this year the county division ghost made its appearance again and rumor spread the Cottonwood people would attempt to divide the county. There were a few who favored splitting the area into three counties.
120 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1902
· The Bank of Camas Prairie has been on exhibition during the week the bullion products of the Jumbo and Crackerjack mines in Buffalo Hump district, and as many eastern people have been here looking for investments. They have attracted much interest and attention on the part of these people, and they will go away with a good impression of the golden resources of old Idaho County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.