Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
JUNE 15, 2011
•The Border Days Committee recently honored Alan Lee who has been delivering and stocking beer for the rodeo beer garden and Mike Eimers, who has been running the beer garden, each for 27 years. The men were presented with beer mugs with the 100th anniversary logo and their names as well as a plaque.
20 YEARS AGO
JUNE 13, 2001
•SLATE CREEK-Slate Creek resident, Jim McNevin, will serve as this year’s White Bird Days grand marshal.
•Velma Summerville, 75-year-old Riggins resident, won first place in her age division in the one-mile master survivor category of the 2001 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Boise May 12. More than 10,000 runners and walkers participated.
30 YEARS AGO
JUNE 12, 1991
•Memorial Day weekend 4,000 to 5,000 pounds of yew bark were stolen in the Cove area 20 miles southeast of Grangeville on the Clearwater District of the NPNF. Yew bark is the main ingredient in making Taxol, a drug that has shown promise in fighting ovarian cancer. Research is showing Taxol to be an effective treatment of breast, lung and large cell cancers. Yew bark is the only known source of Taxol.
40 YEARS AGO
JUNE 10, 1981
•Elizabeth Haeder was picked 1982 Grangeville Junior Miss Saturday night to a packed Grangeville High School cafetorium.
50 YEARS AGO
JUNE 9, 1971
•A full-time social worker has been assigned to Idaho County by the Five-County Mental Health Center in Lewiston. He is Dick Cheney, who will have an office in the Idaho County Courthouse basement.
60 YEARS AGO
JUNE 15, 1961
•Judge Paul W. Hyatt, Lewiston, was in Grangeville this week making arrangements to open his judicial office of 10th district court next month.
70 YEARS AGO
JUNE 14, 1951
•Princesses entered for Border Days are Virginia Curtis, Grangeville; Betty Atkens, Riggins; Kay Bentz, White Bird; Anna Marie Ross, Cottonwood; Geneva Jackson, Nezperce; Mary Jane Walker, Kamiah. Margery Hauger is queen.
80 YEARS AGO
JUNE 12, 1941
•White Bird residents cast 37 votes for a bond election to build a new gymnasium. There were no dissenters. The bond will raise $1,200. The PTA sponsored several boxing matches and other events which raised several hundred dollars for the gym.
90 YEARS AGO
JUNE 11, 1931
•BATTLE RIDGE- The Bell Telephone Co. has a toll line between Stites and Kooskia with a five-cent charge a call. They have cut the old rate of $6 a year to $3, which is a big help to the farmers of this section.
100 YEARS AGO
JUNE 16, 1921
•A prisoner who escaped from the Idaho County Sheriff and fled to Troy on a horse, was arrested in Colfax, Wash., and brought back to Grangeville in an Oregon boot.
•WHITE BIRD-Lee Mahurin passed through town with 40 head of hogs which he had sold.
•A fight between a rattlesnake and a bull snake was staged at the baseball grounds at Kendrick for the enjoyment of a throng. The snakes refused to fight. Finally a huge bull snake, six-feet long, was brought into the ring. He refused to fight and the rattlesnake struck him twice. The sympathy of the throng was with the bull snake, so the rattler was killed and the bull snake turned loose, apparently none the worse for the attack.
110 YEARS AGO
JUNE 13, 1911
•The woman of today who has good health, good temper, good sense, bright eyes and a lovely complexion, the result of correct living and good digestion, wins the admiration of the world. Take Chamberlain’s stomach and liver tablets.
120 YEARS AGO
JUNE 13, 1901
•The last shipment of hogs out of Grangeville brought $27,000. As long as Alaska continues to put out gold, Alaska will be our best hog market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.