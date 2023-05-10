Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
May 8, 2013
· KOOSKIA – Robert J. Cole, 71, of Lewiston, was found last Thursday, May 2, in good health after being stuck in the snow several days while on a UTV ride.
Cole had originally planned to return home that Wednesday; however, he had been stuck in the snow since Monday. He was equipped with cold weather equipment and emergency blankets.
20 YEARS AGO
May 7, 2003
· U.S. Army personnel were called into Idaho County last week to help destroy approximately 100 pounds of explosives. A White Bird resident had advised the sheriff’s office that he needed assistance in disposing of explosives as he was no longer mining.
30 YEARS AGO
May 6, 1993
· A meeting of the Central Idaho Art Association governing board took place on Tuesday, April 27, for the purpose of electing officers for the 1993-94 year. Those officers who were elected were: president, Doris Baver; vice president, Ellamae Holes; secretary, Eileen Hazelbaker; treasurer, Bobbie Bodine; and historian, Elaine Tabor. This slate of officers will serve until March 1994. Other governing board members are Elithe Hazelbaker, Lola Phar and Betty Squires.
40 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1983
· The Blue Mt. Community College rodeo team from Pendleton, Ore., leads the ranking in the nation for both the men’s and women’s teams.
Both teams came out ahead after the Pullman, Wash., weekend rodeo. Patty Pepper, B.M.C.C., received reserve all-around honors after placing second in goat tying and third in barrel racing in the averages. Patty is leading the college regional standings in goat tying, is third in barrel racing, 10th in breakaway roping.
50 YEARS AGO
May 9, 1973
· A delegation from the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce appeared at the Grangeville City Council meeting Monday to ask the council’s permission to erect a permanent chamber building on the city-owned triangle at the confluence of North Idaho and North Junction streets.
60 YEARS AGO
May 9, 1963
· Jim Babb of Grangeville High School set a new discus mark for District 2 high school track meet at Moscow, hurling the discus 146 feet, 6 inches.
· The Imperial Hotel dining room will soon be completely modernized and opened for business.
70 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1953
· State Game and Fish Department distributed salt blocks in the intermediate big game ranges in Central Idaho.
· Grangeville General Hospital will observe open house. Of special interest is the Oxygen-air Pressure Lock purchased by the Hospital Auxiliary.
80 YEARS AGO
May 6, 1943
· Winners in the American Legion Auxiliary essay contest on the subject “Making America Strong,” are Arthur Grabski, Sally Pettibone and Joe Jordan.
90 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1933
· The Blue Fox third annual celebration went over the top with a crowded house with an attendance of 500.
100 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1923
· Carrier pigeons are being used by the Forest Service to carry messages in the Idaho National Forest. The pigeons are expected to be of great aid in fire control work, conveying messages from the scene of the fire to forest headquarters at McCall.
110 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1913
· Boys and dealers, here is the cigarette law: Every minor person in any school, college or university who shall smoke or use cigarettes, cigars or tobacco in any form or in any public road, alley, park or any other public place shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction shall be fined not more than $10 and every person who furnishes tobacco in any form to a minor upon conviction shall not be fined less than $25 nor more than $100 for each offense.
120 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1903
· Dr. F.A. Campbell of Kedzie Hospital near Chicago has decided to locate to Grangeville and has fitted up cozy offices in the building north of the Jersey House.
130 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1893
· Wm. Von Berge shipped 1,000 gallons of his fine Grangeville beer to Cottonwood. He is making regular weekly shipments to Cottonwood and Keuterville.
