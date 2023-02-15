Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
February 13, 2013
· Consolidation of the Nez Perce and Clearwater national forests is administratively approved, and with it the Forest Service Supervisor’s Office in Grangeville will be relocated to Kamiah.
20 YEARS AGO
February 12, 2003
· Cottonwood residents request that the city council restrict exotic dancing. The issue surfaced due to a Monday evening performance at The Twins, a Main Street bar, of an out-of-the-area exotic dance show.
· GRANGEVILLE – Laurie Rad of Cottonwood joined the Syringa General Hospital staff and Syringa Thrift Store as a part-time coordinator. She will also help in the community relations department of the hospital.
30 YEARS AGO
February 11, 1993
· This Saturday at 2 p.m. 16 professional dancers will bring ballet to the Grangeville High School stage. They hail from as near as Spokane, Seattle and Portland, to as far away as Hawaii, Connecticut and Liberia and West Africa.
40 YEARS AGO
February 9, 1983
· This Thursday, Clearwater Valley’s cheerleaders will be traveling to Dallas, Texas, for a national cheerleading competition. Cheerleaders participated in and won the Salt Lake City, Utah, regional competitions which allowed them to participate in the national competition in Dallas.
50 YEARS AGO
February 14, 1973
· CLEARWATER – Even though “Mr. Groundhog” saw his shadow and promised more winter, it didn’t hinder the turnout for the annual groundhog feed given by the Odd Fellows and Rebekahs at the hall Sunday. It is reported over 240 persons were served.
60 YEARS AGO
February 14, 1963
· Mayor George Klein has called upon Grangeville citizens to support “Operation Muster 1963,” a recruiting drive for Company A, 139th Engineers Battalion, an Idaho National Guard Unit in Grangeville.
70 YEARS AGO
February 12, 1953
· Idaho County Commissioners signed a contract with Whitehouse & Price, architects, for the construction of a courthouse. The building will cost $252,000. The price does not include furnishings nor a garage and it is planned to use county equipment to dig a full basement.
80 YEARS AGO
February 11, 1943
· With the abrupt change in weather, snowdrifts were piling at the rate of four feet an hour. Cars were stalled and White Bird pupils attending school in Grangeville were forced to spend the night here.
90 YEARS AGO
February 9, 1933
· A grand old cold wave slipped out of the Arctic and sent the mercury to 24 degrees below, making the coldest February on record. It was 58 below at Red River Hot Springs.
100 YEARS AGO
February 15, 1923
· Deep snow at the summit of White Bird grade has prevented automobile traffic between Grangeville and White Bird during the week. Snow is six feet deep. The daily stage drawn by horses has made the regular trip.
110 YEARS AGO
February 13, 1913
· Mr. and Mrs. Allen Stonebreaker came out from Chamberlain Basin, arriving at Elk City. Mrs. Stonebreaker was brought out by a dog drawn sled, she being in need of medical assistance. The trip to Salmon River was made in a day, but it took them three days from the river to Dixie.
120 YEARS AGO
February 12, 1903
· Rustlers have driven 200 head of horses off the prairie and Salmon River vicinity. Sheriff Seay is on the trail of the parties reported to have the horses in charge.
130 YEARS AGO
February 10, 1893
· Under instructions from the post office department the mail will, on and after Monday, be increased to twice-a-week service to and from Elk City. The mail will leave Mt. Idaho on Monday and Thursday and arrive at Elk City on Wednesday and Saturday. Keep your eye on old Elk City, for this is her year to boom.
