Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
September 4, 2013
· The elusive huckleberry can often hide itself well and some years too hot weather, too much rain, too cold of temperatures or even forest fires can cause scarcity. This year, however, the berries are ripe in those Grangeville hills. Just past Fish Creek and all the way up to The Gospels, many pickers are out, bringing in generous portions of the much-sought-after purple and reddish berries.
20 YEARS AGO
September 3, 2003
· BAHGDAD, IRAQ – Postwar tragedy struck close to home Aug. 24. Former Grangeville resident, Mike Meinen, a sergeant in the Army was injured during an ambush attack on the armored personnel carrier he was riding in. A rocket propelled grenade entered the carrier and tore through the calf of his leg. According to his mother, Lorei Meinen, his leg has been amputated somewhere above the knee.
· GRANGEVILLE – Jim Suhr recently retired from Grangeville High School. He has been working for the Joint School District 241 since the ‘70s.
30 YEARS AGO
September 2, 1993
· Beryl Grant this week captured the ladies’ division of the Grangeville Golf and Country Club championship for the year, with a 177 stroke total. Second in the tournament went to Lois Geary who shot a two-day 178, or one stroke behind Beryl.
40 YEARS AGO
August 31, 1983
· Grangeville residents will see one less friendly face during their visits to the U.S. Post Office after this week. Postmaster Herb Schrom is retiring after 32 years of dedicated service with the postal service in Grangeville.
50 YEARS AGO
September 5, 1973
· A new store is to be opened in Grangeville. It is Phase I which will be operated by former area residents Bill and Bonnie Asker. The store will carry toys, housewares, small appliances, gifts and greeting cards.
· Grangeville will have a new general practitioner Sept. 4 when Dr. Wayne Hollopeter opens his office in the Morrison Clinic Building just north of Grangeville General Hospital. His wife, Alexia, is a teacher, and they have one son, Gunther, 1-year-old.
60 YEARS AGO
August 29, 1963
· Fifty-seven persons attended a trip to Florence, sponsored by the Idaho County Historical Society Sunday. They came from Lewiston, Kamiah, Woodland, Kooskia, Fenn and Grangeville.
70 YEARS AGO
September 3, 1953
· Will Huff was elected chair of the Idaho County Production and Marketing Administration Committee.
80 YEARS AGO
September 2, 1943
· Harriman Henry and Dan Wilson, two 16-year-old boys working on a trail crew in the Seven Devils country, bagged a two-year-old cougar.
· Curfew bell sounded in Grangeville for the first time in many years.
90 YEARS AGO
August 31, 1933
· Salmon River Road is the grand scenic route of Idaho. Compton I. White, congressional representative of Idaho, is much in favor of putting several CCC camps at work both on the Lolo Pass route and the Riggins-Salmon Road.
100 YEARS AGO
September 6, 1923
· R.F. Fulton and F.W. Cole were re-elected trustees of the Grangeville Independent School District. Terms are there for three years each. There were 57 votes cast.
· Price of gasoline in Grangeville dropped two cents a gallon; gasoline is retailing at 27c a gallon.
110 YEARS AGO
September 4, 1913
· How many cots can you use in your home? The committee for Border Days is prepared to furnish canvas cots for about 75 cents each. Leave orders with Doc Denny and be prepared for the rush.
120 YEARS AGO
September 3, 1903
· A petition signed by the majority of contingent property owners was presented to the Grangeville City Council and asked that Main Street be paved.
