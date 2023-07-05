10 YEARS AGO
July 3, 2013
· What a difference a few days of rain makes: as much as 20-30 bushels of winter wheat per acre, for some Camas Prairie farmers.
“Without the moisture, we were heading for a train wreck,” Lewis County extension agent Ken Hart said, fresh off a wheat tour last Tuesday, June 25. But thanks to a run of wet weather which broke a dry spell, the Camas Prairie wheat crop is no longer on the brink of disaster.
20 YEARS AGO
July 2, 2003
· Skateboard enthusiasts look to finally have a place to call their own. As of Monday, the first portion of skateboarding equipment was installed at the former tennis courts at Lions Park. The cage is open.
· Attorney Wayne MacGregor of Grangeville will be awarded the 2003 Idaho State Bar Professionalism award. He also has a successful book, “Through These Portals: A Pacific War Saga,” under his belt.
30 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1993
· Seventy people participated in the Prairie Motor Sports Mud Bog Saturday.
Fifty entered classes A through G and modified, and 20 more entered the powder puff classes. There was 100% payback at the event. A Class – 1, Brian Latimer, 10.78, Cottonwood.
40 YEARS AGO
June 29, 1983
· Oscar’s, a new food and drink establishment in Grangeville, opened up its doors Thursday. It is owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Bill Asker, who were in business here several years ago.
50 YEARS AGO
July 4, 1973
· In the Grangeville Slowpitch Softball League the past week the Free Press rallied to top Dye Machine 8-4, the Jaycees edged Hoene Implement 12-9 and Gortsema Motors romped past Mobil Oil 32-5.
60 YEARS AGO
July 4, 1963
· Eileen Sewell was queen of Grangeville Border Days.
· Grangeville’s church bells will ring for freedom on July 4 as the city joins in a nationwide commemoration of Independence Day.
70 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1953
· Three hundred mounted riders and saddle horses are expected in the Border Days parades.
80 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1943
· “Susie” a crossbreed Airedale and German Shepherd dog belonging to David Brown is the first dog enlistment from Grangeville, having been shipped last week to the dog reception center at San Carlos, Calif. Susie left in a special “Pullman-type” dog crate provided by the government for shipment.
90 YEARS AGO
June 29, 1933
· Wheat crops set off one of the wildest speculative orgies of trading seen on the board of trade ever since the World War. Prices of future delivery crossed the dollar mark, reaching a peak of $1.60 a bushel.
100 YEARS AGO
July 5, 1923
· North and south highway is now open to through traffic between Grangeville and New Meadows.
· Much interest was taken in Grangeville in the Gibbons-Dempsey fight at Shelby Mont. News of the progress of the fight was furnished by the Free Press.
110 YEARS AGO
July 3, 1913
· COTTONWOOD – Village board passed a resolution prohibiting firecrackers or other explosives within the business section of town. A “sane Fourth” should become a permanent feature of the country.
120 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1903
· Three carloads of Japanese arrived in Stites and commenced work on the new depot.
· The race track is in good condition and a goodly number of horses are in town to compete for the liberal purposes. The Liberty Car is completed and will be drawn by six white horses. Come to Grangeville for the Fourth.
