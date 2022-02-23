Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
February 22, 2012
· Society is changing, Cottonwood included, according to Chief Cochran, with factors such as a down economy and abuse in both illegal drugs and prescription medications contributing to rises in crimes from theft to domestic abuse.
· WHITE BIRD – Several GOP officials including U.S. Representative Raul Labrador will be residing at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner, set for this Saturday, Feb. 25, in White Bird.
20 YEARS AGO
February 20, 2002
· Terry Jackson of Clearwater Environmental, Kamiah was recently commended by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for his response efforts to the Jan. 6 diesel fuel spill into the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River.
30 YEARS AGO
February 19, 1992
· “We’re buying food for the Russians!” five-year-old Richard Turner exclaimed to all who would listen at Asker’s Thrift.
He was helping his parents, Terry and Sonya Turner, to utilize the “Operation Food Lift” cash donations. When the truck was loaded, 88 boxes were headed for Moscow, Russia.
40 YEARS AGO
February 17, 1982
· The Grangeville Winter Festival by all standards was a resounding success this year, judging by participation in various events. Happily for the chamber-sponsored affair, the weather cooperated to a great extent, allowing most of the events to be held, although the children’s sled races on church hill were cancelled because of the lack of snow in town that day.
50 YEARS AGO
February 22, 1972
· BOISE – The Idaho Traffic Safety Coordinators Association on Feb. 17 elected Grangeville Chief of Police Murray Pelton vice president of the organization.
60 YEARS AGO
February 22, 1962
· Gene Fuzzell, deputy sheriff and Riggins police chief for the past nine years, has announced his candidacy for sheriff on the Democratic ticket in the June 5 primary.
70 YEARS AGO
February 21, 1952
· Commissioners are calling for bids to construct a hospital for the aged. The hospital will be built on airport property.
· LUCILE – Cow Creek school had a Valentine party. This was followed by a peanut hunt. Melvin Gill found the most and Iva Walters the least. Tom Davis bought Valentine candy and Gary and Eileen Sewell gave everyone a Valentine cupcake.
80 YEARS AGO
February 19, 1942
· Supplies have started to arrive from the Surplus Commodities commission for hot lunches for school students, sponsored by the Parent-Teacher Association.
90 YEARS AGO
February 18, 1932
· Snow reported varying in depth from five to six feet is reported in the South Fork and along the road to Elk City. Four drivers are employed to deliver the mail from Grangeville to Elk City. A four-wheel drive truck leaves Grangeville; at Silver Creek, it is transferred to a sled pulled by a Caterpillar tractor which makes the second lap to Golden. Here drivers are changed and the Cat with its load makes it to Mud Springs where it is met by Clint Gibler with horses and taken to Elk City.
100 YEARS AGO
February 23, 1922
· Contract for building a new school at Greencreek has been awarded to Atkinson Brothers of Ferdinand, for $6,365.
110 YEARS AGO
February 8, 1912
· George Bowman, crack roller skater, lost the race in Lewiston to a lad of that city. Roughness of the floor and lack of practice was the cause of the Grangeville boy losing the race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.