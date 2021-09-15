Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 14, 2011
•FARAH, Afghanistan – A group of children in the Middle East can thank a Kooskia couple for some recent gifts.
Robert Murray, 50, of Kooskia, has been working in Afghanistan with the Central Asia Development Group since September 2010. A security specialist and deputy provincial manager, Murray has been involved in developing and managing infrastructure projects across Farah province in western Afghanistan. This includes improving roads, building bridges and repairing schools – issues, he said that directly help the American War effort.
20 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 12, 2001
•Seven-year-old Abbey Silveria has her new horse, Buffy, also 7. Silveria was given the horse Sept. 9 in Lewiston through the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Abbey was diagnosed with leukemia in 1998.
•Roy Schumacher purchased Dye Machine and all its equipment from the previous owners and will continue to run the business much as before.
30 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 11, 1991
•Second District Judge George Reinhardt scheduled an Oct. 1 hearing date last week in the resentencing of convicted killer Bryan Stuart Lankford. Lankford, 30, of Texas was convicted in Idaho County in 1984, along with his brother, Mark Henry Lankford, 35, of the 1983 slaying of U.S. Marine Capt. Robert Bravence and his wife, Cheryl, of El Paso, Texas.
40 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 16, 1981
•Chairmen for the fifth annual “Art in the Park” festival are busy preparing the final arrangements for the daylong event scheduled Saturday in the Grangeville City Park. Plans include art and food booths and hourly entertainment acts.
50 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 22, 1971
•The big issue of the year – the dress code has been settled and was effective Monday. All clothing must be clean, neat, without ragged appearance. Shoes and socks must be worn as a matter of health. Hot pants, shorts and muscle shirts should not be worn as they are sportswear. Slacks for girls are acceptable all year.
60 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 14, 1961
•Football games in Grangeville this year will be played on the new high school field, south of the building.
•The Elk City to Darby, Mont., road was inspected by representatives of the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Public Roads.
70 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 13, 1951
•Twenty-four persons turned out for the organizational meeting of a National Guard company in Grangeville.
•Grangeville schools gained 55 pupils this year over the enrollment of last year.
80 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 11, 1941
•S.H. Cornelius, the jeweler is located in new quarters in the Sasenbery Building.
90 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 10, 1931
•Hon. Wm. E. Borah dedicated the memorial to the “Brave Seventeen” who lost their lives in the Indian War of 1877. The sign is about 2,000 feet west of the scene of the conflict.
100 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 15, 1921
•Fifty yelping Indians in war regalia, hundreds of cowboys in woolly chaps and cowgirls from the Salmon and Snake river sections, 40 bucking horses, 25 wild horses from the range, stubborn mules, ferocious longhorn cattle, livestock exhibits, grain displays, fruit displays and a mammoth balloon with sensational triple parachute leaps will be part of the Sept. 28, 29, and 30 big show in Grangeville.
110 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 14, 1911
•KOOSKIA – Jeff Hendren is the honey man of this locality. In addition to having several hives of bees, he located several bee trees near his place and obtained many gallons of honey from them.
120 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 12, 1901
•All the flags in town were half mast at the news of the shooting Sept. 6 of President McKinley.
