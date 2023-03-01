Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
February 27, 2013
· More than 100 county residents showed up in support of The North Central Idaho .223 Day or Resistance Rally. This citizen organized event was held to impress on elected officials the importance of 2nd Amendment Rights and was one of many held across the United States; one in Lewiston drew about 500 participants.
20 YEARS AGO
February 26, 2003
· RIGGINS – A case of plagiarism has turned into a battle for Salmon River High School sophomore Andrew Hall and his family. The situation has also revealed a petition calling for the resignation of SRHS principal Marilyn Giddings.
· GRANGEVILLE – Building permits are no longer an in-and-out process at the City of Grangeville. Effective March 1, permit requests will be handled by a volunteer reviewer through a checklist and on-site inspection.
30 YEARS AGO
February 25, 1993
· Jennifer Reinhardt, daughter of George and Janice Reinhardt of Grangeville, won the Tribune Hoop Shoot finals in third and fourth grade girls’ category Saturday. Shannon Smith of Grangeville (fifth-sixth grade girls), Adam Porter of Kamiah (seventh-eighth grade boys), and Alex TallBull of Kamiah (third-fourth grade boys) won second place in their age groups.
40 YEARS AGO
February 23, 1983
· Cathleen MacGregor and Caprice Majeski will represent Grangeville High School at American Legion Auxiliary Syringa Girls State to be held at Northwest Nazarene College at Nampa. The announcement was made at an assembly for the girls of Grangeville High School
50 YEARS AGO
February 28, 1973
· Carol R. Carey, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marion L. Carey, has been selected to be a finalist in the 1973 Miss Idaho Teenager Pageant. The Miss Idaho Teenager Pageant is the Official State Finals for the Miss National Teenager Pageant, planned for Atlanta, Ga., Sept. 1.
60 YEARS AGO
February 28, 1963
· A three percent sales tax is up for debate in the House. The sales tax act, House Bill 300, would provide a number of tax relief measures on property and income.
70 YEARS AGO
February 26, 1953
· In appreciation of the new band uniforms, Grangeville High School band will present a concert in the gymnasium. Public is invited.
80 YEARS AGO
February 25, 1943
· Following the general trend, both druggists of Grangeville are consigning their entire stock of quinine and quinine derivatives or “straight” quinine, to the government.
· According to the order from B.F. Shaw, Grangeville postmaster, no mail may be dispatched from any residence that is under quarantine for communicable or contagious diseases.
90 YEARS AGO
February 23, 1933
· MT. IDAHO – Thirteen men from Mt. Idaho shoveled out the road in Grangeville and it is drifted in again.
100 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1923
· CANFIELD – Eddie Cash is the new stage driver on the White Bird-Canfield end of the line. Elmer Cash is driving the Boles end.
· STITES – Allen Kennedy has traded his home here for the Switchback stage station and expects to reside there soon.
110 YEARS AGO
February 27, 2013
· The ban has been placed on the turkey trot, bunny huggy, grizzly bear and all other ragging and sensual dances by the local K.P. Lodge, and hereafter dances given by that society or the Pythian Sisters will be free from this sort of rhythmical movements.
120 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1903
· DENVER – Miss Cora Randall will close her school term March 20 and will immediately teach the Greencreek School.
130 YEARS AGO
February 24, 1893
· Harry Cone arrived from Warrens and reports a hard winter and dull times. There were six feet of solid snow at the hot springs, the biggest fall in 15 years.
· The heaviest team we have seen in the logging business was Clark Gill with 10 horses to one log. Clark will always get there if the bobs hold together.
·Hold onto your hogs. Farmers at Lewiston are getting 6-1/2 cents a pound right on their farm while Camas Prairie people are getting 4-1/2 cents delivered.
