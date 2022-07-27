Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
July 25, 2012
· Much of the region was an e-device free zone last week: no long-distance, no internet, leaving residents, businesses and emergency services disrupted.
An errant excavation by a backhoe on Shortcut Road in Craigmont last Thursday, July 19, severed a fiber optic cable that in turn impacted about 7,000 CenturyLink customers in Grangeville, Cottonwood, Kooskia, Kamiah, Nezperce and Craigmont.
20 YEARS AGO
July 24, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Christian Church has hired new positions to run the church. Pastor Harold Gott is now the head of ministry. Stephanie Schmadeka has been given the title of head of children’s ministry.
· Mark Gravatt of Grangeville has been elected vice president of the Idaho Emergency Management Association.
30 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1992
· Three Grangeville swimmers made it into the finals of the First Security Games Idaho state championships at Nampa the past weekend.
Finalists were: Erick Dean, 50 and 100 meter breaststroke; Matt Walker, 100 meter butterfly and Mike Walker, 100 meter butterfly.
40 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1982
· Rick Gallardo was ecstatic over the results of the arm wrestling tournament held in Cottonwood this year.
Gallardo, who operates Kuzzin’s Restaurant, sponsored the tournament Saturday during the Cottonwood Buggy Whip Festival.
50 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1972
· A three-page feature with pictures of Grangeville Border Days is one of the articles published in the prizewinning national award winner, “Incredible Idaho” summer issue just off the press, extolling the state’s outstanding activities, history and lore.
The article on Grangeville Border Days was written by Ann Adams and the pictures were taken by L.W. “Bill” Thompson, both staff members of the Idaho County Free Press.
60 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1962
· An Idaho State college museum team of explorers from Pocatello have made a three-week examination of archaeological excavation in the Graves Creek Rocky Canyon area.
70 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1952
· Two cases of polio are reported at Fenn.
· Millie Smurthwaite, retiring honored queen of Job’s Daughters, Bethel 26, was succeeded by Martha Steams.
80 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1942
· Considerable work is being done at the Idaho County Airport.
· A preschool clinic was held at Kooskia by Dr. J.M. Verberkmoes with Eleanor Ferguson, county nurse, assisting.
90 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1932
· Brown Motors will open their new garage at the corner of College and Main Streets with a big free public dance. Herbert Brown is the principal stockholder.
100 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1922
· Faith in the mine of the Grangeville Coal and Development Co., on the mountain south of Grangeville and recommendation that local people aid in development of the enterprise were recorded by the Grangeville Commercial Club.
110 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1912
· A storm originating in Rocky Canyon swept across Grangeville and the foothill country. There are not many windows left in Mt. Idaho. Gardens were mowed clean and fruit stripped from the trees. The wind blew a terrific gale for 10 minutes and hail fell for five minutes.
120 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1902
· Stuart Mountaineer says: “Times were never better in the reservation towns than they are now. Once in a while you will hear a person say ‘money doesn’t come like it used to.’ But then he refers to the time he used to sell whiskey to the Indians.”
