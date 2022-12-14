Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
December 12, 2012
· Syringa Hospital’s annual Festival of Trees took place Dec. 6 and 8 at the Elks Lodge. Funds raised this year will go toward the purchase of a new ambulance. Prior to expenses, approximately $24,000 was brought in.
· COTTONWOOD – The new donor board for St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation is now displayed on the wall going to the chapel. This is a tribute to the many people who have donated to the foundation throughout the years.
20 YEARS AGO
December 11, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE – By early spring, bare ground will begin appearing across the Camas Prairie where steel and wood once crisscrossed. Crews with Klament Railroad Salvage Company of Silesia, Mont., began Dec. 3 in Grangeville pulling spikes and unbolting rails of the Camas RailNet Railway.
30 YEARS AGO
December 10, 1992
· When Forrest Stuck rode into Idaho County, he was just a stranger and cowboy from Utah. He’s been here a number of years now. He has been here long enough to be known as “Pete,” a name which has endeared itself to many. Especially happy to know him have been those souls unfortunately lost in the wilderness.
Pete Stuck is the Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse president. He has held his post twice, and is expected to give up presidency this month at the organization’s annual election meeting.
40 YEARS AGO
December 8, 1982
· The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce will host a dedication ceremony at 7 p.m. Former Nez Perce National Forest Supervisor and recent retiree Bob Rehfeld will also participate in the festivities.
50 YEARS AGO
December 13, 1972
· Grangeville Lions are always in need of funds for civil projects and on the watch for means of raising money.
At the club meeting Thursday evening, while discussing fundraising possibilities, one member suggested:
“From the sound the Lions sing ‘America’ at opening meetings, members could go out caroling before Christmas. There are many people who have heard them and would pay money not to hear the Lion members sing carols.”
60 YEARS AGO
December 13, 1962
· Building plans of the Grangeville Centennial Public Library have been unveiled by a group working for its construction next year.
70 YEARS AGO
December 11, 1952
· Carol Sue Ailor was installed honored queen of Job’s Daughters Bethel 26. She succeeds Jane Heron.
80 YEARS AGO
December 10, 1942
· William N. Knox, 78, pioneer Grangeville minister, died in Spokane.
90 YEARS AGO
December 8, 1932
· A beautiful display of quilts showing a riot of color and design and many ranging from 75 to 100 years old were exhibited at the Quilt and Antique Show. Ladies presenting prize winning quilts were Mrs. M.L. Ayers, Mrs. W.L. Campbell, Mrs. Joe Squibb, Mrs. Margaret Hanna, Mrs. Kenneth Keith, Mrs. J.E. Hiles and Mrs. Tom Hazelbaker.
100 YEARS AGO
December 14, 1922
· Flames destroyed the Martin schoolhouse southwest of Grangeville. The building was located near the foot of White Bird Hill, on the prairie side of the grade.
110 YEARS AGO
December 5, 1912
· STITES – During the show Monday evening some miscreant maliciously cut and slashed the picture board belonging to the Wheeler Players Company which was placed at the corner in front of Packers confection store.
130 YEARS AGO
December 9, 1892
· The old liberty pole at Grange Hall was cut down last week to avoid the possible catastrophe of its being blown down on some unwary pedestrian.
· A parlor reading club was organized in town with J.F. Ailishie, president. Books have been ordered and one evening a week will be devoted to scientific reading.
