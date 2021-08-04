Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
AUG. 3, 2011
•The Western Motor Inn in Kooskia sponsored the hot dog eating contest during Kooskia Days. Winning the event by eating 10.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes was Don Olson. Olson won a T-shirt and $100.
20 YEARS AGO
AUG. 1, 2001
•MT. IDAHO – They came, they sawed, they built a church. Thirteen couples in motorhomes and fifth-wheel trailers, members of Alabama Campers on Mission, descended upon the small community outside of Grangeville in early June. The group was a blessing to the people and Pastor Randy Myers.
30 YEARS AGO
JULY 31, 1991
•Boise artist, Ward Hooper, is leaving his mark on the world, at least temporarily. He is a graphic artist and illustrator by day, but he moonlights as one of the capital city’s top chalk artists.
The chalkboard cartoon illustrator entered Boise’s first annual Chalk Arts Competition July 20. The entries graced the sidewalks of Boise City Hall during downtown’s “Streets for People” festivities. He also won first place. Hooper is a 1982 Grangeville High School graduate. His parents are Dick and Louise Hooper of Grangeville.
40 YEARS AGO
JULY 29, 1981
•Sale of the Idaho County Free Press to Eagle Newspapers was announced this week by owners Robert and Marilyn Stolley.
50 YEARS AGO
AUG. 4, 1971
•Although of “low priority” Jack Marek believes there is still a good possibility money will be made available from the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation for rebuilding and modernizing the dressing rooms at Grangeville swimming pool. Grangeville Lions Club and the City of Grangeville would combine in meeting $12,500 local funds, to equal a like amount of Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, Marek explained.
60 YEARS AGO
AUG. 3, 1961
•The U.S. Forest Service is examining the Diablo Mountain and Old Man-Weitas area of the Nez Perce National Forest to determine whether anyone is in actual possession of or engaged in working mining claims that were located there before July 23, 1955. The examination is the first step in the procedure set up by the Multiple-Use Law of July 23, 1955, to determine whether claims to surface rights on such claims are valid and effective.
70 YEARS AGO
AUG. 2, 1951
•Richard Ackerman, Alvin Henderson and Alvin Hall, all of whom left last March for Army service are still together at the presidio San Francisco. The boys are taking specialized military police training.
•FAIRVIEW – Tommy and Teddy Likkel celebrated their fifth birthday with a party at the swimming pool.
80 YEARS AGO
JULY 31, 1941
•Henry Dworshak, Idaho representative said Idaho would get nearly $3,000,000 in federal road funds during the present fiscal year ending June 30.
90 YEARS AGO
AUG. 6, 1931
•Fire wiped out 10 homes on Hall Street in a very few minutes. This blaze was the hottest and hardest to handle in the history of Grangeville. The fire started in the barn west of the Hardin residences, owned by Mrs. M.A. Hardin and spread to other residences of Archie Gilkeson.
100 YEARS AGO
AUG. 4, 1921
•Grangeville city council will open bids for macadamizing streets leading from the corner of Main Street and Idaho Avenue to the North and South highway and also for macadamizing Idaho Avenue from Main Street to the railroad station.
110 YEARS AGO
AUG. 17, 1911
•White Bird has a new paper, the “White Bird Sentinel..” The publisher, Frank Sheppard, it is said went to New Meadows with the intention of starting a publication, but found the field unpromising so cast his lot with the Salmon River people.
120 YEARS AGO
AUG. 1, 1901
•A meeting of the Grangeville Board of Trade and the citizens took place to discuss the advisability of holding a fair here this fall and to talk after the question of an electric road from Grangeville to Lewiston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.