Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
August 8, 2012
· ELK CITY – The annual Elk City Days celebration is set for Aug. 10 and 11. This year’s theme is “Elk City, Idaho: Jewel of the Gem State.”
· “We built this bike to rewrite the record books,” said Randy Speranza.
The Clearwater-area resident heads south to Utah this week to challenge himself and all-comers at Bonneville Speed Week, Aug. 11-17.
20 YEARS AGO
August 7, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE – The hunt for a federal fugitive goes on, but the damage is already done to an Elk City man who was mistakenly taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a Grangeville funeral last Friday.
“It totally shook me up. It was uncalled for,” said Rick Henry.
· GRANGEVILLE – Primeland Cooperatives announced today it is bringing high-speed internet service to Grangeville within the next 90 days.
30 YEARS AGO
August 6, 1992
· Some 150 swimmers from seven teams are expected to churn up the water this Saturday when the Grangeville swim team stages its annual meet.
40 YEARS AGO
August 4, 1982
· Tom Kovalicky likes fishing, hunting, in fact many outdoor sports, and what’s more natural for the new supervisor of the Nez Perce National Forest? Kovalicky recently transferred to the Nez Perce from the Flathead National Forest. He replaces Don Biddison.
50 YEARS AGO
August 9, 1972
· Grangeville Tourist Information Booth was visited by 397 persons during July. Visitors appeared from 28 states and two foreign countries – Canada and Holland.
60 YEARS AGO
August 9, 1962
· A hailstorm, accompanied by lashing winds, cut a swath of three to four miles wide over 40 miles of rich farm ground on Camas Prairie. Damage is $500,000. Austria peas were completely wiped out.
70 YEARS AGO
August 7, 1952
· Sale of the City Bakery, Grangeville, to John Kopcynski, Cottonwood, was approved by Harry Hanley, district judge.
80 YEARS AGO
August 6, 1942
· Mrs. Bianca Reed Hill, 92, native pioneer of Willamette Valley in Oregon, died in Roseburg, Ore. Grangeville’s birth dates from 1872 and Mrs. Hill probably taught here in the summer of 1873 on a subscription basis.
90 YEARS AGO
August 10, 1932
· DIXIE – The Dixie Hotel is under new management. Jack Howard is the new manager.
· Mrs. Dale Eimers and infant son arrived home from Lewiston.
· Guy Cash took second place all-around cowboy at the Stampede in Cheyenne, Wyo.
100 YEARS AGO
August 10, 1922
· Grangeville Gold Club was formally organized at a meeting of golf enthusiasts in the Imperial Hotel. A.N. Dyer was named president. Grounds committee are C.R. Campbell, W.L.O. Lyon and G.W. Eimers. Dues were fixed at $10 for men and the membership includes their families. Dues for women, not included in families, are $5.
· After an exciting chase by a score of men and boys for a distance of five or six miles, a two-year-old brown bear was shot and killed by Robert Long at his ranch north of town. It was first spotted by Maxine Arnold who was riding horseback. Twenty-five years ago, a grizzly was killed in the same community.
110 YEARS AGO
August 8, 1912
· The first threshing to be reported on the prairie is 80 acres of barley on the McBoyle place.
The state sanitary inspector has served notice on the city council that all sewer connections must be made at once and the public will save time and money by heeding this warning.
120 YEARS AGO
August 7, 1902
· A large number of carp are being caught by hand in a ditch which has been turned into Tolo Lake.
130 YEARS AGO
August 5, 1892
· SALMON RIVER – Another young man was escorted over the hill at muzzle of rifles for insulting a married lady.
