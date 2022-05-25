Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
May 23, 2012
· This year, climate scientists have once again seen La Nina give way to a weak El Nino, but NRCC is predicting a normal year: upwards of 200,000 acres across the Northern Rocky Mountains region may burn.
20 YEARS AGO
May 22, 2002
· CLEARWATER — A Clearwater resident, Leland R. Lang, 54, is alleged to have trafficked in access of a ton of marijuana, according to federal authorities, in a criminal career that stretches back nearly three decades.
30 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1992
· Ryun Carver, setting meet and school records in the 800 and 1600, led Grangeville’s seventh grade track team to a runaway victory in a nine-team bistate meet at Lewiston last week. In the seventh grade girls competition, Lani Pollworth scored three firsts and a second to spark her teammates to a third-place finish.
40 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1982
· A ride on the Camas Prairie Railroad these days is a rare thing, however, for those lucky enough to obtain it, the ride certainly surpasses many tourist railroads of great national renown.
50 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1972
· ELK CITY/RED RIVER — It is raining on Red River so the drought is over. The fishing season opens this weekend and there will be lots of fishing from the edge of the road to the other side of the valley. It may be a little difficult to find the river in all that water. There has not been much damage so far. The water has been on the roads in a few places, but cool weather has held off the real flood.
60 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1962
· Forty-eight seniors were graduated from Grangeville High School and 31 from Clearwater Valley High, and 16 from Salmon River High School.
· Queen Louise Johnson of Border Days will be present at the queen’s dance in the Armory.
70 YEARS AGO
May 22, 1952
· Grangeville Border Days will be dedicated to the Nez Perce Indians of Idaho. This is the 75th anniversary of the Nez Perce War. John Miller, 87, oldest Nez Perce will participate. He was a child of 12 when he traveled with Chief Joseph’s band in their withdrawal through the Rookies.
80 YEARS AGO
May 21, 1942
· To comply with government regulations to conserve rubber, Grangeville merchants will make deliveries on the north side of main street in the mornings and the south side in the afternoons of each week day.
90 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1932
· TOLO — The lake school with Mrs. Mildred Hiles Stanberry, teacher, closed. They had a school picnic on White Bird summit.
· ELK CITY — Wallace York came in from Grangeville where he attended high school. He came by way of the South Fork trail and left for his home on Red River.
100 YEARS AGO
May 25, 1922
· Warren is scheduled to become a booming mining town this summer. The Warren post office served 200 persons in the summer. One of the oldest towns in Idaho, it once was the county seat of Idaho County and had a population of 5,000.
110 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1912
· Stites is booming; several new lodging houses have been started to accommodate the demand for transients and a third bakery has opened. The crying need of the town is additional trackage, as the railroad business is greatly congested through lack of these facilities.
120 YEARS AGO
May 22, 1902
On Saturday next, between the hours of 1 and 5 o’clock p.m., the polls will be opened at the school house for a vote of the qualified electors of this school district to express their opinion on the advisability of issuing $6,000 of bonds for the erection of a new school building.
