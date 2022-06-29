Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
June 27, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE — ln its 101st year the annual Border Days celebration will bring “County Ways in Modern Days” – parades, games, art shows and sales, a 5k run, and, of course, the rodeos – to town this week.
· The USDA Farm Service Agency has accepted 116,434 acres in Idaho into the 43rd Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Ninety-five percent of the offers made by Idaho landowners were accepted.
20 YEARS AGO
June 26, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE — This year’s Border Days Rodeo, July 4-5, will feature a new event, Jackpot Buckle Team Roping.
· KAMIAH — Hearthstone Bakery and Teahouse opened its doors for business in Kamiah.
30 YEARS AGO
June 25, 1992
· Linda Ruthruff shot low gross and took the fewest putts when the ladies of the Grangeville Golf and Country Club hosted players from Swallows Nest course in Clarkston last week.
For the home players, the first division low net was shared by Beryl Grant and Lynda Williams. In second division play, Ellamae Holes took low gross while Madelyn Wagner had low net and the fewest putts.
40 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1982
· Tom Kovalicky has been named as the new Forest Supervisor of the Nezperce National Forest, headquartered in Grangeville, Idaho, according to Tom Coston, Northern Regional Forester. Kovalicky replaces Don Biddison, who was promoted to Northern Region Director of Recreation and Lands in Missoula, Mont.
50 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1972
· The annual Queen’s Caravan sponsored by the Grangeville Jaycees will leave Grangeville at 8:20 a.m. Saturday, June 24, with the queen and princesses accompanied by boosters of the annual July 4 Border Days celebration.
60 YEARS AGO
June 28, 1962
· Idaho’s junior senator, Frank Church, will give a public address July 4 on the courthouse lawn as part of a patriotic program sponsored by Idaho County Historical Society in connection with Grangeville’s Border Days celebration.
70 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1952
· Cash purses amounting to $1,425 are awaiting Border Days cowboys.
· Mrs. Verna McGrane was sweepstakes winner at the flower show sponsored by the Grangeville Garden Club. Hundreds of flower lovers attended the show in the Masonic Hall.
80 YEARS AGO
June 25, 1942
· Idaho County is far behind in its quota for the rubber pile. Only five days remain in the nationwide drive for scrap rubber.
· A good-sized crowd turned out to see 19 Idaho County boys leave by bus for Spokane for induction into the Army but 11 reported to other boards.
90 YEARS AGO
June 26, 1932
· Dr. D.W. Palmer, physician and surgeon, will establish an office in Grangeville.
100 YEARS AGO
June 29, 1922
· Idaho County pioneers, their families and friends gathered at Toal’s Grove, Mt. Idaho. Extemporaneous speeches were made by old-time residents.
110 YEARS AGO
June 27, 1912
· Fenn Batty will erect a $40,000 hotel on his corner.
It is said that timothy seed contracts are being made at six cents by buyers from eastern seed houses. At this price the average acre of timothy will net $15.
120 YEARS AGO
June 26, 1902
· Commencing July a daily mail service between Grangeville and Meadows goes into effect which will make Boise accessible in two days from this prairie. The stage leaves here every evening at 5:40. Leroy Gordon operates the line from Grangeville to White Bird and from White Bird to Goff and from Goff to Meadows the line will be in the hands of Allen Riggies and Freeman & White. From Meadows it will make direct contact with the railroad at Council. Good stock has been secured for the route.
