Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
MAY 27, 2011
•Grangeville High School seniors were treated to a Senior Fun Night following graduation Friday, May 27, at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. This ran from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and was funded and run by senior parents. Games, food and prizes totaling more than $12,000 were all part of the evening’s events.
20 YEARS AGO
MAY 30, 2001
•LOLO CREEK – A Kooskia teenager missing during a weekend hunting trip was found dead in Lolo Creek on Sunday morning. According to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office press release, it was determined that Cody Michael Jackson, 15, had fallen and struck his head, and then fell into the creek and drowned.
•GRANGEVILLE – As of Wednesday, May 30, Idaho County Free Press and the Shopper staff members will be answering phones at their new Main Street Office.
30 YEARS AGO
MAY 29, 1991
•Neither back trouble nor coming down with a cold and flu could stop Jill Wimer from throwing her way to A-3 state discus championship May, 18. She hit her best official record of 124 feet and two inches on her first attempt.
40 YEARS AGO
MAY 27, 1981
•Some called it a cloudburst. Others said it was a gully washer. It was really a fog strangler.
50 YEARS AGO
MAY 26, 1971
•Gov. Cecil Andrus said Tuesday it was an “udder misteak” that June 2 had been proclaimed Hereford Day in Idaho. Andrus wrote, “I’m afraid that someone has given you a bum steer.”
60 YEARS AGO
JUNE 1, 1961
•Drilling resumed at the new city well after a shutdown of two days caused by a broken shaft on the drill-rig. The well is down 620 feet at what appears to be a quartz formation.
70 YEARS AGO
MAY 31, 1951
•Grangeville Golf Course should be ready for golfers in two weeks. Work will be contracted for six greens and three more will be added later. At a meeting Mrs. Robert Coffman, Mrs. Robert Mayo, Richard White and Gib Eimers, Jr., were appointed to the membership committee.
80 YEARS AGO
MAY 29, 1941
•Water started pouring into Grangeville Swimming Pool for the Friday opening. Temperature has been raised from 47 to 70 degrees at the time of going into the pool.
•A number of local businessmen plan to attend an open house program at CCC Camp F-190 at O’Hara.
90 YEARS AGO
JUNE 4, 1931
•Paul G. Eimers and Dorothy Fay Wilson were married in the home of the bride’s parents at Spokane. The young couple will spend their summer honeymoon at the ranger station near Dixie where the bridegroom will be a dispatcher for the forest service.
100 YEARS AGO
JUNE 2, 1921
•John Clay, Riggins, was the sole candidate for the postmastership at Riggins. William T. Williams, local civil service secretary, gave the examinations.
•Lawyers Canyon Coal Mining Company is the name of the company incorporated with a capitalization of $300,000 to develop lignite deposits in Lawyers Canyon. The deposits are five miles northwest of Winona.
110 YEARS AGO
JUNE 8, 1911
•Some of the Indians in this locality have organized a baseball team and will be in trim to tackle any baseball aggregation in North Idaho.
120 YEARS AGO
JUNE 13, 1901
•DENVER – A great number of teams are engaged hauling hay to Stites for shipment to the Philippines. We never dreamed Camas Prairie grass would do service 6,000 miles away.
