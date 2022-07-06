Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
July 4, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE — In the midst of the carnival, food booths, fireworks, egg tosses and parades, don’t forget to head to the Border Days arena today, Wednesday, July 4.
· WHITE BIRD — Starting next week, Old U.S. Highway 95 south of White Bird will be closed into fall due to a bridge replacement project.
20 YEARS AGO
July 3, 2002
· Idaho counties will receive nearly $14 million in accordance with the Payments In Lieu of Taxes Act (PILT) for fiscal year 2002. Of this Idaho County will receive a $728,903 amount.
· Fratelli Take and Bake is hoping to be open just in time for Border Days.
The new take and bake pizza parlor will be located in the Ray Holes mini mall and will be owned by Evan Jones and his brother-in-law, Joe Kennedy.
30 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1992
· More than 600 people gathered at Grangeville High School to attend a special Mass and celebrate the centennial of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Grangeville.
The Most Reverend Tod David Brown, Roman Catholic Bishop of Boise, was the principal celebrant of the Mass. He was joined by the pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul, Rev. David L. Riffle, and former pastors, Rev. Dennis G. Falk and Rev. Robert Waldmann.
40 YEARS AGO
June 30, 1982
· Most people consider horn-smithing a craft, but I think it’s a work of art. So if you notice the stirrups of Border Days Queen Donna Gill, they’re fit for a queen and a gift from grandpa.
50 YEARS AGO
July 5, 1972
· A former Idaho County school superintendent, Kate Bentz, retired from school teaching after a 45-year career which has included instructing more than 1,000 pupils. Miss Bentz lived and taught school at White Bird for many years. Four years ago she and Mrs. Marine Twogood went to Alaska to teach. She terminated her lifetime work at Fort Yukon, Alaska.
60 YEARS AGO
July 5, 1962
· Eileen Sewell was named 1963 Border Days queen.
· Senator Frank Church paid tribute to the early citizens of Idaho County. He spoke at a program sponsored by the Idaho County Historical Society on the courthouse lawn.
70 YEARS AGO
July 3, 1952
· All children under 12 years will be admitted free to the rodeo grounds on the first Border Days. Pioneers will be Border Days guests at each rodeo performance.
80 YEARS AGO
July 1942
· Grangeville is not holding a formal Fourth of July celebration for the first time in many years. Postponement of the Border Days celebration, usually three days, for the duration and investment of the association’s surplus $1,400 in War Bonds were considered actions meeting general approval of local citizens.
90 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1932
· Subscriptions to the Idaho County Free Press, $1.
· At the voting contest for a rodeo queen, Betty Lou McConnell received the most votes. Mae LeBoeuf and Thelma Overman were chosen princesses.
100 YEARS AGO
July 6, 1922
· Pioneers of Idaho County paid tribute to Dr. J.B. Morris, Lewiston, the only doctor in the area during the Nez Perce Indian War of 1877.
110 YEARS AGO
July 4, 1912
· On account of the smallpox scare, White Bird gave up its Fourth of July celebration. It is planning for a big harvest festival this fall.
120 YEARS AGO
July 3, 1902
· The Grangeville Implement Co., has received from Chicago a carload of the latest designs in fancy buggies, traps, Stanhopes and Phaetons, etc.
· J.P. Cox, who walked all the way from The Dalles in the spring of 1861 to Florence, arrived to spend the summer with A.F. Parker. He reports that the old pioneer, John Silcott of Lewiston, is very low at St. Mary’s Hospital and will not survive long.
