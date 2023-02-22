Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
February 20, 2013
· The Kubs kept their hearts under wraps for all but about two minutes of their season finale, when it became clear Lapwai could not mount a comeback like the stunner Butte County hit them with a year ago. They overwhelmed Lapwai 60-29 to mint the first girls basketball championship in school history.
20 YEARS AGO
February 19, 2003
· GRANGEVILLE – Through nearly 50 years of rain and shine, Alice and Bob Rickman of Grangeville have seen and recorded the ups and downs of temperature, precipitation and snowfall in this Camas Prairie town.
· Delbert “Clem” Nuxoll of Keuterville recently co-authored the book, “Boyhood Times in Story and Rhyme – Laughter and Lumps, Haystacks and Stumps,” with his sister, Myrna Davis of Spokane.
30 YEARS AGO
February 18, 1993
· Boot Camp at North Idaho Correctional Institute has gained nationwide attention. Many states study it. Its strengths are reportedly astounding.
The program studied by Los Angeles, Hawaii, Seattle – it’s right here. It’s in Cottonwood, Idaho. It’s planned and handled by the man who made it work, Warden Ron McKinsey.
40 YEARS AGO
February 16, 1983
· For the first time in Grangeville, grocery shoppers will be able to have their groceries electronically scanned at the checkout stand.
Accuracy is one big reason Asker’s is installing the system, according to Jerry Asker, owner of the store.
50 YEARS AGO
February 21, 1973
· Grangeville’s Lee Hatcher won the 170-pound class in the Idaho State Class B wrestling tournament at Rexburg last Saturday. The victory gave Grangeville its first state champion in any sport by a male athlete. The school’s only previous winner at the state level was Judy Chad, who won a tennis championship in 1968.
60 YEARS AGO
February 21, 1963
· Charter members of the Camas Social Club, which observed its golden anniversary, are Miss Addie Von Berge, Mrs. Tillie Thompson and Mrs. Edith Weber.
70 YEARS AGO
February 19, 1953
· At least a dozen protests, both oral and written, were registered at the hearing in connection with the leasing the bed of the Bid Salmon River for dredging.
80 YEARS AGO
February 18, 1943
· Rationing of commercially canned, bottled and frozen fruits and vegetables, including juices and all soups and dried fruits under the point system will begin Monday. Registration of the civilian population for War Ration Book Two will take place.
90 YEARS AGO
February 16, 1933
· FERDINAND – Business must be picking up. Carl Herzog has opened a grocery store in the old bank building and Tony Haener is now operating a pool hall in the front part of his residence.
100 YEARS AGO
February 22, 1923
· Grangeville Chamber of Commerce unanimously voted to support the bill introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senator F.R. Gooding of Idaho, stabilizing the price of wheat at $1.75 a bushel.
110 YEARS AGO
February 20, 1913
· Two or three Republican newspapers in the north are of the opinion the Grangeville Free Press has no right to criticize the actions of Republican politicians.
· With the creation of the 10th judicial district will come a change in judges on the bench. Judge Steele, who has been on the bench of this, the second district, for 14 years, will have as his district Latah and Clearwater counties.
120 YEARS AGO
February 19, 1903
· A delegation of distinguished Indian chiefs, headed by Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce, called upon the president. The Indians, robed in gorgeous blankets, were introduced by General Leonard Wood and Colonel H.L. Scott, both of whom campaigned against Chief Joseph in the west.
· The Woodland schoolhouse has been reseated with real “store desks” and it is reported they are contemplating the erection of a new schoolhouse.
130 YEARS AGO
February 17, 1893
· Chinese New Year commenced and the Grangeville celestials are celebrating the event with more than their customary ceremonials and feasting.
