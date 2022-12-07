Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
December 5, 2012
· Sunday night, Dec. 2, around 10 p.m., between 300 and 400 yards of rock and soil swept off the hillside and across the highway at Pollock at milepost 188. Idaho Transportation Department crews cleared one lane for travel, and at press time were in the process of cleaning the tons of debris to resume normal traffic.
20 YEARS AGO
December 4, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE – Syringa General Hospital received a $100,000 grant for a community center from the M.J. Murdock Trust, out of Vancouver, Wash. Foundation director, Katie Eimers, came across the possibility of this grant more than a year ago when searching the internet for grants for the hospital. Eimers, with help from Bill Spencer, was able to obtain pledges for approximately another $100,000.
· Wayne MacGregor, Grangeville attorney, has written a book, “Through These Portals,” a memoir and Pacific war saga. MacGregor will have a book launching and autograph party at The Book Shoppe.
30 YEARS AGO
December 3, 1992
· Camas Choristers presents “A Season of Song” for their Christmas present to Grangeville and surrounding communities.
This program consists of a variety of songs from secular to sacred, most having a Christmas celebration theme.
40 YEARS AGO
December 1, 1982
· KOOSKIA – Seeking ways to raise money to send the CVHS cheerleaders to Dallas, was the prime issue at the Valley Booster Club meeting held Saturday following the girls’ basketball game with Salmon River.
The cheerleaders won a first-place trophy in the regional National Cheerleader competition at Salt Lake City on Nov. 12.
50 YEARS AGO
December 6, 1972
· Showing at the Blue Fox Theatre, “The Yearling” plus “National Velvet.”
· Miss Lynn McMurphy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Orlo McMurphy, Grangeville, has been chosen by audition for the “All Northwest Choir” which will perform at the Portland Civic Auditorium Feb. 19 after three days of rehearsals.
60 YEARS AGO
December 6, 1962
· The new Grangeville Community Methodist Church sanctuary will be dedicated in ceremonies Sunday.
70 YEARS AGO
December 4, 1952
· John Hoene Implement Co. asked Grangeville City Council to extend city boundaries to include the new large building the firm is constructing on the highway just beyond the viaduct.
80 YEARS AGO
December 3, 1942
· CLEARWATER – Mrs. Carl Hager was bitten by a spider. The resulting illness confined her to bed for several days.
90 YEARS AGO
December 1, 1932
· The first chukar partridges to be planted in the Pacific Northwest and believed to be the first planted in the nation, were distributed last week by the state game farm at Lapwai. Fifty of the big breasted little birds were planted in Power County and 68 in Nezperce County.
100 YEARS AGO
December 7, 1922
· A petrified pheasant was found by D.C. Kerlee, 20 feet underground while Kerlee was prospecting for coal at the headwaters of Johns Creek.
110 YEARS AGO
December 5, 1912
· After years of hope and struggle Grangeville is at last to have a school building that is in keeping with the advances along other lines in the city and surrounding country.
120 YEARS AGO
December 4, 1902
· TOLO LAKE – A literary society was organized at the Trueblood school.
· The great scarcity of dwelling houses in Grangeville brings to mind the fact that now would be a splendid time to organize a local building and loan association.
130 YEARS AGO
December 2, 1892
· The Lewiston stage changed to a winter schedule. There is now an all-night stopover at Cottonwood, both coming and going.
· Our gold scales have been in active requisition again this week weighing out the dust for visiting miners’ subscriptions to the Free Press. November is always the best month in the year for newspaper business in this neck of the woods.
