Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
MAY 11, 2011
•KAMIAH - A Kamiah man drowned last week just moments after successfully rescuing his dog form a creek swollen by spring runoff.
20 YEARS AGO
MAY 10, 2001
•GRANGEVILLE-Development of King’s Discount Store in Grangeville took the next step. President Tom King filed for a building permit with the city for a general merchandise business at the corner of E Street and West South First Street.
•Kooskia couple, Joan and Jim Talbott builds model railroads both for fun and for profit.
30 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1991
•For the next 15-18 months don’t be alarmed to see a bouncy young golden retriever entering stores, restaurants, and even schools. The dog, Gretsky, is being trained as a guide dog for the blind.
•As her 4-H project for this year Wendi Suesz, daughter of Jack and Barb Suesz of Grangeville, will be training Gretsky.
40 YEARS AGO
MAY 11, 1981
•Charles Albright, currently the principal and athletic director at Kamiah High School, was recently named the new principle at Grangeville High School at the district board meeting Monday, May, 11th.
•Albright fills the position vacated by Al Arnzen who will assume duties in the superintendent’s office as the clerk-business manager.
50 YEARS AGO
MAY 7, 1971
•New officers for the Grangeville PTA were installed. They were co-presidents, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Abbott; co-vise presidents, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wallace; secretary, Karann Hart and treasurer, Donna Robinette.
•Officials of Idapine announced this morning they plan to discontinue operations at the White Bird Mill as soon as the present log inventory is depleted.
60 YEARS AGO
MAY 4, 1961
•Nez Perce Indians will receive $4,157,000 for lands relinquished in 1967. The Nez Perces are located on two reservations at Lapwai and Colville.
•Newly elected and re-elected city officials are: George Klein, mayor; Harriman Henry, Harold Smith, Don Inghram, Gene Olmstead, Glen Landreth, and R.A. Large. Councilmen.
70 YEARS AGO
MAY 10, 1951
•Pat Decker’s poster was judged one of the top 15 in the contest sponsored by Idaho Wildlife Foundation.
•Glenwood-Chris Landmark has his sawmill running again after the usual winter shutdown.
•Nezperce National Forest is getting its horses shod and tamed for summer work. Richard Sterling has taken the contract for shoeing for the Nezperce, Clearwater and St. Joe Delbert Cox and Bill Hart have been helping with the round-up.
80 YEARS AGO
MAY 1, 1941
•The L.B. Hill Flowershop has been sold to O.T. Lingo. The shop opened 10 years ago by Blanche Hill. Miss Laurene Boyer took over the shop after Mill Hill had operated it 2 ½ years.
90 YEARS AGO
MAY 7, 1931
•A branch of Hill’s Flower Store of Lewiston has been installed in the Parker Building, in the room vacated by the Grangeville Creamery.
•Mrs. Ada Cyr and Mrs. Frances Marshall attended the Commercial Club meeting and announced the Business and Professional Women’s Club would sponsor a dance, and asked the Commercial Club’s support.
100 YEARS AGO
MAY 5, 1921
•There is little activity at Florence, six feet of snow covers the ground.
•Grangeville city officials were sworn into office. Estimated of the probable amount of money that would be required by the city for the ensuing fiscal year, were made by the council. Estimates aggregate $17,000.
110 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1911
•Contract for transcribing records from that portion of old Nez Perce County, now forming Lewis County, was awarded to James White, former Idaho County Auditor. The work will cost $7,000 and require four to eight months for completion.
120 YEARS AGO
MAY 9, 1901
•Commissioner Frank Brown returned from San Francisco where he had gone to purchase a stamp mill for the Jumbo Mine at the Hump.
•Hogs are bringing such a big price our ranchers are all going into the business and will wear diamonds.
•Farmers are complaining that parties are killing prairie chickens and destroying their nests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.