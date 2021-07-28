Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
JULY 27, 2011
•Through DNA testing, laboratory investigators have confirmed a body pulled from the Snake River this spring to be that of Lavina I. Hietala.
20 YEARS AGO
JULY 25, 2001
• Substantial storm crop damage resulted from rain, hail and wind hich drove across the Camas Prairie last Friday evening. At least two fires resulted from the storm.
•Roberta Lee Joy of Kooskia has been named grand marshal for the annual Kooskia Days celebration.
30 YEARS AGO
JULY 24, 1991
•Everta Flerchinger celebrated her 89th birthday Saturday. Her philosophy of life is still serving her well: “Keeping busy and interested in things.” She was selected by the Kooskia Days committee to be the 1991 Kooskia Days grand marshal. She will ride in Lucky Brandt’s Model-T as the celebration gets under way on Main Street.
•A NPNF biologist has issued a call for human howlers to be used to determine if there is any wolf pack activities in the Cove and Mallard areas. Biologists warn that howling may continue into the morning if the need arises. Interested volunteers are asked to bring their own sleeping bags, adequate clothing and enough food for a breakfast and lunch should the need arise.
40 YEARS AGO
JULY 28, 1981
•The first ever Cottonwood Buggy Whip Festival held last weekend was considered an outstanding success by organizers of the event.
50 YEARS AGO
JULY 21, 1971
•RIGGINS – Mrs. Shirley Haycock and sons, Ray, 13, and Jesse, 11, from Helper, Utah, stopped over in Riggins as guests of the Herb Walker family. They are making a summer long hiking trip. Of the 700 miles from Helper, they have hiked about 400 miles.
60 YEARS AGO
JULY 27, 1961
•COTTONWOOD – Trustees of School District 242 will meet Aug. 14 to determine needed action for opening of Greencreek and Ferdinand High Schools this fall.
70 YEARS AGO
JULY 26, 1951
•An electric storm has set 50 fires in the Nez Perce forest. The lookouts are well-manned and all forest personnel went into action keeping them from burning out of control.
80 YEARS AGO
JULY 17, 1941
•Dolores Morrow will represent Idaho County at Sun Valley competition for “Miss Idaho” title. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Morrow of the Boles country.
90 YEARS AGO
JULY 23, 1931
•Monday was a record day in Grangeville for heat, the mercury climbing to 107 on the government tube observed by Henry Telcher. This is the highest record since the station was established 30 years ago. It was 114 at Lewiston and 117 at Riggins.
100 YEARS AGO
JULY 14, 1921
•Clara Edith Cowgill, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George A. Cowgill has been appointed home demonstration agent for Bannock County with headquarters at Pocatello.
•By a vote of 20 to 15, the Denver school district at a special election decided to raise $750 by taxation to erect a new school building to replace the old 2-story building which has been in use at Denver for many years.
110 YEARS AGO
JULY 27, 1911
•The skating rink which has lain dormant for some time will be reopened shortly by two gentlemen from California. Good music will be furnished and every effort made to please the public.
120 YEARS AGO
JULY 25, 1901
•Printer wanted – A lady or gentleman printer familiar with work in a country office. Steady employment to the right person – Address Free Press, Grangeville, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.