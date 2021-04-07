Tempus Fugit.

10 Years ago
April 4, 2011
• GRANGEVILLE- A preliminary hearing is next week for Grangeville man Todd W. Carver, 21, charged with first-degree murder for allegedly beating 3-year-old Dominick Boyd to death.
20 Years ago
APRIL 11, 2001
• Former Elk City resident, Katie Egland Cox, was honored in the Idaho Business Review and was named one of the 40 “Accomplished Under “40” persons.
• Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School was the recipient of an Innovations in Technology Award. They were featured in the magazine, “Today’s Catholic Teacher” for 2001.
30 Years ago
APRIL 10, 1991
• Carol Eimers of Grangeville, a member of U.S. Senator Larry Craig’s Washington staff, is Idaho’s Cherry Blossom Princess for 1991. She will represent Idaho in the nation’s capitol during the 79th annual National Cherry Blossom Festival beginning Easter Sunday.
• Sports are definitely an important aspect of public education. For Chad Lowe of White Bird, they will mean a high school diploma next month. Sports are admittedly the main reason the award winning athlete stayed in school.
40 Years ago
APRIL 8, 1981
• Kooskia experienced a minor catastrophe Thursday afternoon. After the heavy rains, the cliff above John Pell’s home slid down and with a great thud crumbled his brick home.
50 Years ago
APRIL 7, 1971
• Gov. Cecil Andrus was on hand for the dedication ceremony April 1 of a sidewalk built jointly by the Job Corps and Cottonwood. The sidewalk was constructed for the safety of Prairie Middle School pupils.
60 Years ago
APRIL 13, 1961
• Past Border Day queens will be honored guests at the 1961 rodeo.
• Mrs. David Schwarz was named worthy matron of Mountain Queen Chapter No. 11, Order of the Eastern Star.
• Mr. and Mrs. Carl T. Reuter will represent the Idaho County Historical Ass’n. at a museum meeting in Boise.
70 Years ago
APRIL 12, 1951
• School District 241 has ownership of the Red Rock School building which they will sell at public auction at the courthouse. Appraised value of the building $500.
• Sirloin steak, absolutely boneless, $1.10 lb. – Cone’s Market.
80 Years ago
APRIL 3, 1941
• RED RIVER-Dave Brazil was assessing on Red River.
• STITES-Dick Blewett and son, Nelson, of Battle Ridge were trading in town.
90 Years ago
APRIL 1931
• Goan brothers, R.V. and R. E. are erecting a dance pavilion at Mt. Idaho that will make Camas Prairie sit up and take notice.
• Take the stage – reduced fares – Grangeville to Ferdinand, round trip, $2.25; round trip to Lewiston, $4.50.
100 Years ago
APRIL 14, 1921
• Cottonwood village board has instructed the clerk of the village to purchase a tract of land to be used as a baseball park, children’s playground and tourist’s camping ground.
• Frank Ando has sold the City Café to Y. Kondo, a Japanese of Spokane, who with his wife and two children arrived in Grangeville.
110 Years ago
APRIL 20, 1911
• Prof. King was re-elected head of the schools at an increase of salary from $1,500 to $1,600.
• A movement is under way for the re-establishment of the post office at Florence.
120 Years ago
APRIL 25, 1901
• Home first, then necessary interior fittings and then luxuries. I am a home finder for home seekers. List your property with us. Geo. Brown.
• Drs. Stockton and Truitt were called to the home of E. Wann to perform a delicate surgical operation.
