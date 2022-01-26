Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
January 25, 2012
· Snow levels finally hit the go mark for operations at Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Area last weekend, Jan. 21-22. The season opener saw about 250 people on Saturday and 175 on Sunday.
· ELK CITY – The Clearwater Basin Collaborative held open house meetings in Orofino and Lewiston last week to talk about a proposed ATV route between Elk City and Avery – a system that would incorporate existing roads into a 180-mile linear trail and provide opportunities for communities along the route to develop side loops.
20 YEARS AGO
January 23, 2002
· WHITE BIRD – White Bird resident, Cheryl Bolden, will share in Olympic glory this Thursday, running as a torchbearer on the Olympic Flame’s journey through Spokane.
Bolden, along with Kamiah resident Megan Rivera, were two residents from this region selected out of 210,000 nominations nationwide to run this portion of the total 13,500 mile trip.
· New city clerks on board at Ferdinand and Grangeville are Michelle Reiner and Tonya Kennedy.
30 YEARS AGO
January 22, 1992
· You’ve seen it spelled “Nez Perce” National Forest for several years now, but did you know the spelling was technically incorrect?
That’s because Executive Order No. 854 signed by Theodore Roosevelt established the “Nez-Perce” National Forest – a name that could only be changed by the President or through an act of Congress.
President George Bush signed Executive Order No. 12781 which amended the original order to retitle the Forest at the “Nez Perce National Forest.”
Mike Cook, forest engineer, and proponent of the name change since the Forest began routinely using the two-word spelling in 1987.
40 YEARS AGO
January 20, 1982
· The City of Grangeville is going to purchase an L-5000 computer, councilman Jeff Kutner told the Grangeville City Council Monday night.
The new computer is designed to really streamline the operation at City Hall, Kutner said. It will streamline bill collecting, combining two of three steps into one.
50 YEARS AGO
January 26, 1972
· WHITE BIRD – Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Grider announce they are closing their café and tavern, known to all as the “It.” They are retiring and will close on Jan. 30. They will continue living at the same location along the river.
60 YEARS AGO
January 25, 1962
· Below zero temperatures were recorded in Grangeville. The prairie was blanketed with snow. The temperatures registered 19 below.
70 YEARS AGO
January 24, 1952
· Idaho Publishers holding the annual convention of the Idaho State Press Association in Boise, passed a resolution opposing Hell’s Canyon Dam. Gov. Len Jordan was an honored guest at the banquet.
80 YEARS AGO
January 22, 1942
· A ski patrol has been organized to function in emergencies such as plane crashes; persons lost or injured in remote areas when snow depth makes travel by skis the most practical.
90 YEARS AGO
January 21, 1932
· The Women’s Community Club will give a dance in Dreamland Hall Friday night.
100 YEARS AGO
January 26, 1922
· Abolishment of the state game department with the recommendation that the license fee be collected by the sheriff and fees be placed in either the school or road fund of the county in which they were collected, was favored in a resolution passed by the Idaho Wool Growers Association.
110 YEARS AGO
January 23, 1912
· James Leach who has charge of the steel bridge across the Salmon Rover near Goff, passed through the city en route to Billings, Mont., his headquarters. The bridge is completed. It required a 250-foot span to cross the stream and with the approaches which are 50 feet, it makes quite a bridge.
120 YEARS AGO
January 23, 1902
· Matt Truscott, the genial postmaster at Mt. Idaho for more years than we care to think about, was a Grangeville visitor Sunday.
· Idaho’s death rate, one to 330, is the lowest in the civilized world. Dakota was second with one to 140.
