Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
February 6, 2013
· Western Wayne Johnson was the first baby born at Syringa Hospital in 2013. He arrived Friday, Jan. 18, 3:30 p.m. He is the son of Patrick and Rebecca Warren and weighed in at six pounds and 6.1 ounces and was 20 inches long.
20 YEARS AGO
February 5, 2003
· Felony charges are pending against a Boise man, Alan W. Crow, Jr., 34, following a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
30 YEARS AGO
February 4, 1993
· A train being used as a snow plow over the weekend was derailed near Fenn by the snow’s apparent bulk. The tracks were being cleared of drifts caused by recent wind and snowstorms. Idaho State Policeman James P. Brouwer of Grangeville investigated the accident. There was no major damage.
40 YEARS AGO
February 2, 1983
· Two Idaho County outfitters have been presented special awards by the Nez Perce National Forest; Travis York of Elk City for trail maintenance and Zeke West of Whitewater Ranch for boating safety record.
50 YEARS AGO
February 7, 1973
· Mr. and Mrs. Roy Powell, owners of Western ACE announced the sale of the business to Mr. and Mrs. Marlin Eastland of Hayward, Calif.
60 YEARS AGO
February 7, 1963
· Central Idaho rivers, clogged with treacherous chunks of ice, dominated the capricious weather picture and promised no mercy to highways, bridge and streamside property.
70 YEARS AGO
February 5, 1953
· ELK CITY – For the first time since 1907, Mrs. H.T. Thompson missed the mail stage.
Mrs. Joseph Montell is the first woman to report landing a steelhead from the Salmon River using a spinning reel and rod with an eight-pound line to make the catch.
80 YEARS AGO
February 4, 1943
· Grangeville has been liberal up to now with coffee. However, under the OPA ruling for restaurants it will be hard on coffee toppers with “no coffee straight, with some kind of food only.”
90 YEARS AGO
February 2, 1933
· A fellow crashed a big rock through the A&F Store to get free room and board in the jail. He said he was hungry and wanted to board with the county. The justice gave him six months, but the judge said he could not be arrested under Idaho’s sabotage laws which carry a penitentiary term.
· Idaho has repealed the Gin Marriage Law. Under its new rule, a couple has to wait five days for the befuddled brain to recover from alcoholic fumes and give the contracting parties sufficient time to consider the seriousness of the step. Marriages in Idaho dropped to less than 50% in former years.
100 YEARS AGO
February 8, 1923
· Kamiah schools opened after being closed for two weeks on account of a smallpox epidemic.
· Dr. E. Taylor, Kamiah, was attempting to pass a four-horse team coming up the grade and his car went over the hill. Taylor got out of the car after it rolled over. The vehicle then continued 400 feet to the canyon below.
110 YEARS AGO
February 6, 1913
· STITES – As soon as the materials can be assembled, a wall 8 ft. high and 700 ft. long extending the city hall abutment to the east part pier of the bridge will be built at Stites to protect the town from flooding.
120 YEARS AGO
February 5, 1903
· Owing to a break in the ditch which supplies power to the Camas Prairie roller mills, the east end of Main Street has been flooded with water and ice and causing great inconvenience around D.R. Atherton’s blacksmith shop.
130 YEARS AGO
February 3, 1893
· Butter is a scarce article in Lewiston and they are ordering it from Grangeville. Unfortunately, our own home market is not well supplied.
