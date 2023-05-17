Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
May 15, 2013
· More than 200 people participated in the annual Walk for Life pro-life event on Saturday, May 11, in Grangeville.
· CRAIGMONT – The damage assessment is ongoing following Sunday’s catastrophic fire incident at Craigmont that consumed five structures, and was intensive enough to draw emergency service responders from across North Central Idaho and Washington State.
20 YEARS AGO
May 14, 2003
· MOSCOW – Woodland resident James M. Newmeyer will serve more than five years in federal prison for illegally possessing weapons.
· GRANGEVILLE – T&L Development, owned by Kevin Tomlinson and Jeff Lindsley, is in the process of building Aspen Lane on Crooks Street. Plans are for 10 units, of which the first will be available in July this year.
30 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1993
· RIGGINS – In conjunction with the state of Idaho cleanup month, Riggins mayor, Ace Barton, proclaimed May as annual cleanup month.
40 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1983
· Anyone who has ever attempted to get 30 teenagers to do something creative, worthwhile and entertaining without complaining can appreciate what Joe Anderson is doing in Riggins. Anderson, who is principal of Salmon River High School, is preparing the annual talent show to be presented May 14 and May 24 in the school’s multipurpose room.
“The crowds get bigger every year,” Anderson says proudly. Last year the show went “on the road,” touring the Oregon coast. The Salmon River Band, as the kids call themselves, has been requested to entertain at several locations throughout the area.
50 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1973
· RIGGINS – About 1,500 salmon have returned to the Rapid River Hatchery, as of Monday, with a good portion of them four- and five-year olds, and nice, big fish. The sportsmen have been catching a fair share in the rivers also.
60 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1963
· A gift of $5,000 in securities helped swell the Grangeville Centennial Library Fund to $17,370.
· HARPSTER – Dedication service of placing a large white cross across the river at Harpster in memory of Abraham Harpster took place with 14 persons attending.
70 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1953
· Rebuilding of the stock car racetrack got underway. The opening in Grangeville is expected to draw a record crowd of drivers and spectators.
80 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1943
· E.W. West, manager of the Grangeville Creamery, is now reserving 50% of his butter for government uses.
90 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1933
· Delegates from Salmon City, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Blackfoot chambers of commerce committees met in Blackfoot to discuss a proposed highway from Salmon City to Riggins. The Grangeville chamber endorses the proposal which would open a rich mining belt.
100 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1923
· Rain throughout the week prevented Grangeville thoroughly carrying out the annual cleanup day. Mayor C.H. Wood requests that the cleanup of refuse be rushed and that the debris be immediately sacked and placed at the edge of the streets, so city teams can gather the refuse and haul it to the dump yard.
110 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1913
· It is unlawful for any person under 20 years of age to frequent, loiter in or about table pool or billiard room or halls conducted for profit in the state of Idaho.
120 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1903
· A pleasant carpet rag bee was given by Mrs. Hanna and Mrs. Wickman at E.S. Sweet’s ranch near Tolo.
· TOLO – We had one month and one week of school and already have had one examination.
