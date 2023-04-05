Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
April 3, 2013
· GRANGEVILLE – “I won’t miss getting up at 2 a.m., at 3 a.m.,” laughed Ray Robinette.
Early morning emergency calls are behind Robinette, 68, who retired from the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department after 42 years of service.
20 YEARS AGO
April 2, 2003
· GRANGEVILLE – It was a time of the Cold War and of Camelot, U.S. Highway 12 was a year old, gas was 27 cents a gallon and introduction of the Ford Mustang was more than a year away. It was 1963 and Bob DeHaas hit the sales floor of Willett Brothers, Inc., in Grangeville just two weeks after he and Georgia were married. Now after 40 years, health conditions are taking priority and DeHaas is retiring.
30 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1993
· Archie and Eloise Earp of 618 N. College in Grangeville returned this week from their winter stay in Keno Bay, Mexico, to find what appears to be a dump truck full of snow in their yard and a sign stating: “Welcome Home, Arch!” Archie admits he has a lot of local friends, both working for the city and the telephone company from which he retired in 1979. “I figure it is one of our city crew friends,” he said. “I said I wanted to see snow when I left Mexico,” Eloise admitted.
40 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1983
· Salmon River Savages girls team finished the season with a 19-5 record. The team includes Winnie Leeper, Arlene Ruark, JoAnn Hollenbeck, Tammie Williams, Della Wicks, Deb Thach, Debbie Smith, Julie Swift, Sherry Swift and Julie Brown.
50 YEARS AGO
April 4, 1973
· Mike Eimers, Alan Sullivan and Steve Wilkins will represent Grangeville High School at American Legion Gem Boys State June 3 through June 9 at Boise State College in Boise. Alternates are Jack Paluso and Brit Groom.
60 YEARS AGO
April 4, 1963
· Grangeville City Council approved an ordinance adopting Pacific Daylight Saving Time for the community from April 28 through Oct. 27.
70 YEARS AGO
April 2, 1953
· KAMIAH – Twin Feather Mills, including mills at Kamiah, Kooskia and Clearwater, were sold to Potlatch, Inc.
· Lines between the east and west in the split of School District 241 have been approved by the county reorganization committee and school trustees.
80 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1943
· First Grangeville girl to enlist in the Waves was Margaret L. Holt. She is a graduate of Grangeville High School and the College of Idaho.
· Peter Klinkhammer was in town and reports a good 12 feet of snow on the Hump.
· An ice jam in the Southfork flooded the road above Golden and stopped all traffic in that vicinity.
90 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1933
· Many people are taking advantage of the offer of the county relief committee through the city, to replace their broken and worn out sidewalks with new. The work is being done by the relief committee if the material is furnished by the owner of the abutting property.
100 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1923
· W.B. Hussman, Cottonwood, has shipped 1,000,000 feet cut at his Keuterville mill to the Atlantic coast.
110 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1913
· No section in Idaho County is coming to the front so rapidly as the Joseph Plains country.
· Now is the time to set the old hen. Let her hatch out a flock of fluffy White Orpingtons. Setting of 15 eggs, $2.
120 YEARS AGO
April 2, 1903
· Health officials should see that backyards of Grangeville are cleaned up this spring to avoid a health menace.
· Everybody should turn out and vote next Tuesday and make a good showing for our first city election.
