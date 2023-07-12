10 YEARS AGO
July 10, 2013
· GRANGEVILLE – Historic aircraft exhibits and flights, aviation displays and activities are on tap for the second annual Warbird Weekend, this Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, at the Idaho County Airport. Admission is free.
20 YEARS AGO
July 9, 2003
· GRANGEVILLE – Tragedy claimed the life of a White Bird cowboy, John Marek, 22, at Saturday’s Border Days Rodeo. Marek made his ride in the bucking Saddle Bronc event in which he tied for first with his brother, Bill. Marek had jumped from his horse when it reared over and stepped on him.
30 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1993
· Despite rain on all three days, the 82nd Border Days Rodeo event went off without any problems. Rodeo chairman Bob DeHaas said there were 247 contestants, slightly down from past years, and said no one sustained any serious injury.
Circe Paul, who will be a junior at Kamiah High School in the fall, was selected queen.
40 YEARS AGO
July 6, 1983
· Four Sisters of St. Benedict celebrated their Golden Jubilee June 25, 1983, at the priory of St. Gertrude, Cottonwood. Sisters Mary Mercedes Martzen, Mary Winifred Lorentz, Mary Alexia Kaschmitter and Mary Mildred Lustig renewed their vows made 60 years ago on Aug. 16, 1933.
50 YEARS AGO
July 11, 1973
· GREENCREEK – Dennis F. Arnzen, 30, former state representative died July 11 at his farm some four miles southeast of Greencreek. Arnzen served in WWII and received the Purple Heart with oak leaf cluster. He served as president of the Greencreek Highway District for 17 years and was a member of the board of directors of the Idaho County Light & Power Company since 1965.
60 YEARS AGO
July 11, 1963
· Farmers are hard pressed to find hay hands to labor in the hayfields.
· COTTONWOOD – Dedication ceremonies for a newly reconstructed ball diamond at the 822nd Radar Squadron Cottonwood AFS will take place Sunday.
70 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1953
· Planes are replacing mules on much national forest work.
· Average age of Idaho farmers is a little more than 46 years the census reveals.
· Mrs. Elta Arnold arrived in Paris on a European tour.
80 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1943
· Two more women are manning lookouts on the forest. Dollie Sewell is working on the Slate Creek district and Mildred Cleveland on the Middlefork district.
90 YEARS AGO
July 6, 1933
· A crowd of 5,000 persons attended Grangeville Border Days celebration on the Fourth of July.
· Smoking in the woods will again be limited to camps and places of human habitation during the dry months. Taxpayers’ dollars are too valuable at the present time to be spent putting out fires set by smokers.
100 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1923
· Steps to compel the Fenn Highway district to bear its share of the expense in repairing Graves Creek Road, a part of which lies within the Fenn District, were taken by the Board of County Commissioners. A huge cloudburst washed out parts of the road, built last year.
110 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1913
· Many Grangeville persons went to Cottonwood to enjoy the Fourth of July celebration. They made the trip by train.
· GREENCREEK – Henry Nuxoll, son of Mr. and Mrs. F.G. Nuxoll is enjoying life since he purchased a new top buggy of the latest style.
120 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1903
· The state completed its work in selecting its land on Doumecq plains and filed 69,795 acres located in that section.
130 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1893
· Population of Grangeville is 750 active and enterprising souls.
