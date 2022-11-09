Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
November 7, 2012
· On Monday, Nov. 5, SRHS principal Debra Richardson was presented with the Additional Yearly Growth Award for 2012 by the Idaho State Board of Education. Salmon River was one of only six schools to receive the award.
· COTTONWOOD – Cause is undetermined on an early morning fire last week that consumed an automotive shop.
Lost were the building and its contents – including vehicles, tools, paint and inventory – according to Fire Chief Greg Sonnen, Cottonwood Volunteer Fire Department. Shop owner is Jack Duman.
20 YEARS AGO
November 6, 2002
· Lewis Ulmer was defeated by Alice Mattson in the Idaho County Commissioner race. Cottonwood Republican Rose Gehring beat Fenn Independent Bob Jesse for county clerk.
· Marie Lerandeau received the Idaho County 4-H Distinguished Service Award. She began her 4-H leader career 25 years ago as “fill in.”
30 YEARS AGO
October 29, 1992
· The Prairie cross-country team will be in Pocatello Saturday to compete with the state’s best.
The team claimed fourth place at the regional meet Saturday at Farragut State Park to earn a berth to the state tournament.
40 YEARS AGO
October 27, 1982
· Homecoming queen for Grangeville High School this year was Angel Rogers. She was crowned Friday night during half-time at the Grangeville-Lapwai football game, which Lapwai won. Her court included Princesses Kathy Keeny, Gina Frei and Mary Kay Green.
50 YEARS AGO
November 1, 1972
· A new type of logging operation was introduced on the Nezperce National Forest recently and consists of a new log moving device which does little damage to the land, while moving logs up to 1,200 feet to a point they can be decked.
60 YEARS AGO
November 1, 1962
· A plea for public support of the proposed construction of Grangeville Idaho Territorial Centennial Library was voiced by Mayor George Klein before the Chamber of Commerce.
Wes Jenkins of the chamber’s Christmas decoration committee spoke of the possibility of erecting a large lighted cross on the mountain south of town where a 30 ft. light pole now beams from a facility which served High Camp communication center.
70 YEARS AGO
October 30, 1952
· Dr. Ralph Buttermore with the help of Marybelle Filer, R.N., performed an emergency operation under lamplight on Lloyd Stewart, Kooskia, who was shot by a hunter. The event took place in the Elk City country.
80 YEARS AGO
October 29, 1942
· The old steam roller belonging to the City of Grangeville is doing its part for the war effort. It was rented to Lewiston for use on the airport. Grangeville will receive $150 a month for its services, plus upkeep and transportation costs.
90 YEARS AGO
November 3, 1932
· Fulfilling a dream of almost 70 years the road from Grangeville to Elk City was open to motors on Monday of this week. The stage and all travel will go by the new route and by next summer it is estimated that full 1,000 new people will be in the Idaho County mountains.
100 YEARS AGO
November 2, 1922
· WHITE BIRD – The local school committee is planning on serving dinner in the IOOF hall on election day. Proceeds will be used furthering the new high school.
110 YEARS AGO
October 31, 1912
· There are no more important officers to the county than commissioners. They are the county fathers. They expend the bulk of the taxes and to their ability is the progress of the county.
120 YEARS AGO
October 30, 1902
· “It is being rumored if the county seat is changed to Grangeville, the country people will be immediately taxed to build a courthouse. I cannot believe such a high-handed fraud would be sanctioned by the Grangeville people…” Elk City resident
130 YEARS AGO
October 28, 1892
· Mr. Cone picked 2,670 pounds of apples from one tree on his Slate Creek place.
