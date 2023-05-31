Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
May 29, 2013
· Retired military personnel and veterans from Cottonwood and the surrounding area paid tribute to local veterans with services at Greencreek and both Cottonwood cemeteries on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.
20 YEARS AGO
May 28, 2003
· KOOSKIA – They can “bearly” contain their problems in Kooskia. Tuesday, May 20, a black bear was reported in the parking lot of Pankey’s Foods, getting into a store dumpster.
· LOWELL – Idaho County law enforcement recovered the body of a person they believed to be David L. Smith, of Lewiston, who drowned in June of last year near Selway River. The body was spotted by a passerby floating in the Clearwater River.
30 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1993
· Don and Jane Kissinger will retire from teaching at Grangeville schools at the end of this school year. They have taught 30 years each. Don coached wrestling at Grangeville High School and serves as treasurer-manager of the Camas Credit Union. The credit union serves School District 241 employees. Jane will continue as a Grangeville City councilperson. They proudly display the certificates of recognition awarded to them by Gov. Cecil D. Andrus. Their certificates were presented last Sunday at a reception honoring the Kissingers, sponsored by the Trinity Lutheran Church.
40 YEARS AGO
May 25, 1983
· Results of last Tuesday's school board elections for District 241 schools showed Noel Buchanan of Riggins to be the new trustee representing zone 5, and incumbent Lou Bunting to be the victor for representation of zone 3.
50 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1973
· Receiving pine wood derby trophies at the annual Cub Scout gold and blue banquet were Tony Copper, first place; Kevin Cash, second place; and Ken Ward, third place. Achievement awards were also presented to a number of other scouts from Troop 666 by Cub Master Rod Mitchell.
60 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1963
· First rattlesnake bite of the year was reported. R.J. Newman was working by a corral on the Circle C Ranch when a 2½ foot rattler struck without warning.
70 YEARS AGO
May 28, 1953
· Two hundred chukar partridges were planted on the Salmon River and Skookumchuck Creek by the state fish and game department.
· The contract has been let for building the new high school at St. Gertrude’s Academy.
80 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1943
· The first assignment of Japanese internees will arrive at the former Lochsa federal prison camp above Lowell on the Middlefork of the Clearwater River. It is understood there will be 250 Japanese when the quota is full.
90 YEARS AGO
May 25, 1933
· The first CCC camp is now located at Meadow Creek on the South Fork, about 22 miles from Grangeville. There will be 212 men there when the full strength is assigned.
· Sydney Walker won third place in the mile run at Boise.
100 YEARS AGO
May 31, 1923
· Rain prevented carrying out the Memorial Day exercises. The ceremony was attended by 150 persons at the Odd Fellows Hall. Afterward American Legion men and one veteran of the Civil War went to the Prairie View Cemetery and decorated the graves of 50 war veterans.
110 YEARS AGO
May 29, 1913
· Mrs. William Knox, first white child born in what is now Idaho County, died at Goldendale, Wash. She was born in Warren and lived there until 1908.
120 YEARS AGO
May 28, 1903
· The late storm did effective service in killing off many of the squirrels on this side of the prairie, the wet snow having drowned them in their holes.
130 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1893
· Soda water and ice cream at Magee’s next Saturday afternoon. Ice cream Tuesday and Saturday evenings each week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.