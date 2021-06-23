Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
JUNE 22, 2021
•Lizz Forsmann, soon-to-be Grangeville High School freshman will carry on a family tradition, serving as this years 2011 Winchester Rodeo Queen.
20 YEARS AGO
JUNE 20, 2001
•Duane Stephens of Grangeville won first place in the state fiddling championship and will compete at the nationals in Weiser.
•GRANGEVILLE- After 48 years in existence Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Grangeville will make a big change. All students in grades one through four will be requested to wear khaki and navy uniforms.
30 YEARS AGO
JUNE 19, 1991
•Ryan Welborn, eighth grade son of Jim and Lynn Welborn of Grangeville, left this week to tackle the next challenge on the road to his goal. The 13-year-old gymnast was chosen to represent Washington State at summer Regional Development Camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
40 YEARS AGO
JUNE 17, 1981
•Ward Hooper, a student at Grangeville High School, and son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hooper, was recently announced one of 10 statewide winners in a national art competition co-sponsored by the National Art Education Association and the Reader’s Digest. More than 50,000 entries were reportedly entered.
50 YEARS AGO
JUNE 23, 1971
•The annual Queen’s Caravan, sponsored by the Grangeville Jaycees, will leave Grangeville at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, with the queen and all of the princesses accompanied by boosters of the annual July 4 Border Days celebration.
60 YEARS AGO
JUNE 22, 1961
•The annual Border Days loop trip to Lewiston caravan will be held Saturday. The caravan will leave from the Imperial Hotel corner at 7 a.m. escorted by county and state officers.
•The trip to Lewiston will be over the Clearwater River route stopping at all towns en route.
70 YEARS AGO
JUNE 21, 1951
•Grangeville Kiwanis club will sponsor the Red Cross bloodmobile scheduled to arrive this summer. An effort is being made to obtain 250 donors.
80 YEARS AGO
JUNE 26, 1941
•KOOSKIA- Dancing every Saturday night at Haywood Pavilion.
•Mr. and Mrs. James Phillips, Rapid City., D., arrived to vacation with Mr. and Mrs. R.D. Williams. This is the third year they have come to this part of the country.
90 YEARS AGO
JUNE 18, 1931
•Patrons of the Blue Fox have a real treat in store, when they see the motion picture made right here in Grangeville, “The Trial of Bruno.” The film shows Capt. Charles Craven, trapper and hunter, with his cougar and bear dogs. With Mr. Craven are seen L.J. Earp and Irving Earp who assist Mr. Craven with the capture.
•WHITE BIRD- Miss Effie Taylor, postmistress, attended the postmasters’ convention in Boise.
100 YEARS AGO
JUNE 16, 1921
•Nine Idaho County men were named on the slacker list as Army deserters. The government offered to pay $50 each for the arrest of the men.
110 YEARS AGO
JUNE 23, 1911
•State Sanitary Inspector Wallace is going to drop into this town some of these fine days and it might be a pretty good plan for those who have not connected with the sewer to do so before the inspector arrives. The city has built a sewer system and the inspector will insist that sewerage be disposed of through the system and not in the streams or streets.
120 YEARS AGO
JUNE 20, 1901
•The children who removed the cap from the fire hydrant near the Boss Barn are requested to return it at once. Parents should see that children leave all hydrants alone.
